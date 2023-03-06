When the farm bill appears every five years, often the public pays little attention.
If people notice, then it’s probably because of partisan bickering over nutrition spending — otherwise known as “food stamps.” The last time the legislation was debated, in 2018, controversy arose when Republicans unsuccessfully tried to attach draconian work requirements to food assistance eligibility.
But the farm bill deserves everyone’s attention.
The reason is the transformative potential of the policies within the law, from commodity pricing and environmental conservation to trade and development. With financial stress leading farmers to commit suicide at a rate 3.5 times that of the general population, as well as climate change disrupting harvests, we have an agricultural system in need of change.
For the good of our country’s food system, citizens need to demand that our legislators treat the farm bill seriously, which means focusing on improving farmer incomes and challenging corporations that pressure producers to adopt unsustainable practice.
Cheap corn and soy destined for feedlot cattle help processor giants like Cargill sell to retailers for a profit. Meanwhile, Kroger and Wal-Mart have vertically integrated into dairy, allowing them to source milk for their product lines, stifling competition as they suppress prices for farmers.
Farm bills were introduced not to benefit corporations. They emerged at a time of economic and environmental crisis similar to ours, when the Dust Bowl raged in the 1930s.
The Dust Bowl displaced 2.5 million people as absentee landowners unsustainably planted grains to take advantage of high prices. Prices fell when excess product filled the market, driving producers into bankruptcy.
In response, Congress created the first farm bill in the Agricultural Adjustment Act. The Agricultural Marketing Act followed in 1937, which along with the Agricultural Adjustment Act, set voluntary quotas for farmers to cut production and improve earnings. FDR also created the Commodity Credit Corporation, authorizing the government to purchase products and create public reserves to stabilize incomes.
These policies were oriented around a key objective: parity.
More than cash payments, parity intends to place farmer incomes on par with what non-agricultural workers receive, ultimately based on receiving living wages or incomes. Besides farm-related expenses, such as seed, parity calculations include what farmers spend on goods such as health care and clothing.
Parity creates the conditions for farm and non-farm economies to support each other and grow.
Furthermore, parity marries economic justice to environmental stewardship; reducing supply raises prices, which limits the use (and potential abuse) of land and animals.
Nutrition programs appeared in the farm bill in 1939, but were not renewed in 1943. President Lyndon Johnson reintroduced them in the 1960s, and they returned officially in 1973. In line with parity, nutrition programs were meant to connect people who don’t have the means to buy food with farmers who grew too much. The 1973 farm bill also introduced development initiatives, including allocations for energy, housing and infrastructure.
Even though the parity-focused system stabilized the farm economy, some farmers abandoned it to gain more control in the 1950s.
The 1954 farm bill included trade provisions to send surplus commodities abroad to support U.S. farmers’ incomes, providing credit guarantees to lenders who establish markets in other countries. Some consider this “dumping,” with farmers abroad struggling to compete with U.S. imports.
Legislators weakened parity policies in successive farm bills. The 1996 farm bill, coined the Freedom to Farm Act, replaced parity mechanisms with cash payments to farmers when commodity prices fell below a level that barely kept producers financially afloat.
Still, restoring the farm bill’s economic justice and environmental sustainability imperatives is possible.
First, the Commodity Credit Corporation remains, which the secretary of agriculture could use to purchase commodities and improve farm incomes. This would address overproduction and the pressure farmers feel to unsustainably increase yields.
Agribusiness corporations also can be challenged, which in the 2008 farm bill almost happened.
At that time, Congress told processors to give farmers more power to cancel contracts, also calling for ways to help producers sue buyers over unfair practices. While the Obama administration initiated some changes, Trump did nothing.
Despite this outcome, such moves show that corporate control of our food system can be challenged with the farm bill.
Meanwhile, progressive organizations such as the National Family Farm Coalition have returned to parity policies and are challenging corporations through strengthening antitrust laws central to their farm bill policy platform.
Overall, we do not need new laws to transform our food system; our politicians have the tools to discipline corporations, ensure dignified incomes for farmers and address environmental concerns. Now, it’s our job as citizens to contact our representatives, as well as lend support to groups like National Family Farm Coalition to ensure the farm bill’s true potential is realized.