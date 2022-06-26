We may have dodged a bullet, but fair elections are still threatened in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Elections Commission recently voted in a new chair to lead the agency in this critical election year. Don Millis has previously served on the commission and, before that, on the Wisconsin Elections Board. His election was supported by commissioners of both parties, but there was a bit of drama leading up to it.
The Elections Commission chair position alternates between the two major political parties, and this year it was the Republicans’ turn. On the appointed day of the election one of the two possible contenders, Dean Knudson, suddenly resigned from the commission because of pressure from the “highest ranks” of his party.
The other contender, Bob Spindell, had been publicly campaigning to be chair. Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who signed on as “fake electors” following the 2020 presidential election. It’s shocking that a person willing to flout the state Constitution in such a way would be allowed to continue to serve, let alone chair, the Elections Commission.
The commission postponed the election to allow Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to appoint someone to fill the vacancy created by Knudson’s resignation, and that appointee was Millis, who was elected chair in a 5-1 vote by the commissioners.
Millis was welcomed by commissioners of both parties and he promised to be objective. Since then, however, he has publicly stated that claims of fraud in the 2020 election need to be investigated. I hope the commission will not waste time following up on matters that have already been dismissed or debunked by post-election audits and court cases.
The WEC is a bipartisan agency created in 2015 by the Republican majority in the state Legislature to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, a panel of former judges, which was created by an almost unanimous legislative vote in 2007. Unhappy with some of the decisions the GAB made, proponents of the new agency said that with both parties equally represented, each would act as a check on the other. Critics warned that commissioners appointed by their political parties might try to use their position to ensure victory for their own candidates. More likely, the bipartisan structure would simply lead to gridlocked votes.
Once again, the Republicans are miffed by some of the decisions coming out of the state’s top elections agency, and they want to make election administration more partisan. That’s why Republican lawmakers and candidates in this year’s elections are calling for replacing the Elections Commission or putting it under the purview of the secretary of state, which in Wisconsin is an elected, partisan position. While partisan officials can act in a nonpartisan manner — and many secretaries of state certainly do — it is better to keep our Wisconsin elections administration independent of people whose names could be on the ballot.
We may have dodged a bullet with the rejection of Spindell as chair of the Elections Commission. However, with the Republican majority in the Legislature churning out restrictive voting laws, there is still an existential threat to democracy in our state. It is extremely important that we vote in the Aug. 9 primary and the Nov. 8 midterm election for candidates who will support free and fair elections.
As the campaign season heats up, pay attention to what the candidates are saying about voting and elections. Look for those who will support the Elections Commission and oppose voting restrictions that make it difficult for qualified citizens to cast a ballot and have it counted.