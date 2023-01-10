Congress passed a spending bill as 2022 slipped into the past. But what’s not in that package stands out as a huge failure.
Congress and the Biden administration failed this country and the world by neglecting to include funding and authorization for a COVID-19 commission to investigate the myriad issues surrounding a pandemic that has taken more than 1 million lives and counting in the U.S.
The Senate Health Committee voted 20-2 in favor of a bill to establish a commission modeled after the one created after the 9-11 terrorist attack that shocked the nation, with support from its chair, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the ranking Republican. But the bill never got a vote, and last-gasp efforts to attach it to the spending bill failed. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent known for shaking up the status quo, takes over as chair this month for Murray. Regardless, a COVID-19 commission now appears to be all but dead. It’s a shame and a stunning lack of leadership.
“It was a missed opportunity, and it’s unfortunate,” Michael Osterholm told me last week. Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, is a man who has spent several decades working on infectious diseases, including tick-borne Lyme disease, HIV-AIDS, severe acute respiratory syndrome and any number of other infectious diseases.
His twice-a-month podcast, the Osterholm Update, has provided straight talk and facts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked closely with Wisconsin’s Tommy Thompson, who as secretary of Health and Human Services in the George Bush administration was lauded for his work on infectious diseases.
Bush made combatting AIDS a major priority. His emergency plan for AIDS relief fought the disease worldwide. President Barack Obama picked up the torch in his administration, expanding the effort, but Bush deserves a lot more credit than he receives for the overall effort.
The difference between then and now is obvious: First, in the wake of 9/11 and subsequent anthrax attacks, it was easier to mobilize support. Second, even though we had deep partisan divides in the early days of this century, it’s much worse today, driven by social media and around-the-clock partisanship on TV and other platforms. While 9/11 unified the nation, at least for a while, COVID-19 seemed to do the opposite.
So instead of a bipartisan commission we now have partisan reports in the Senate and House that point fingers but propose no solutions. Instead of addressing issues like how to improve pandemic preparedness, better coordinate and strengthen public health agencies and address supply chain deficiencies, to name but a few challenges, we have division in a country that has more COVID deaths than any other developed nation.
And, as Osterholm says, “We’re not done with this pandemic.” It is raging in China, a country whose “zero-COVID” policy Osterholm was criticizing from the start as doomed to failure. Don’t be surprised if China’s COVID deaths surpass the U.S.’s in little more than a few months. China’s failures are many, and so are ours. But at least we are able in this country to openly discuss them, unlike in China, where speaking freely can get you killed.
Still, we’re missing a great opportunity to do the world a favor by dropping the ball on a bipartisan commission. Osterholm is part of a private group studying some of the key COVID-19 issues. It’s headed by Philip D. Zelikow, a University of Virginia historian and former government official who was executive director of the 9/11 panel. It will issue a report in April, but as Osterholm told me, a bipartisan government commission backed by government resources would accomplish more.
We’ve done some good things in these long three years. Scientists figured out how to fast-track development of tests and vaccines. Those vaccines aren’t perfect, but they’re remarkable, and they’ve saved millions of lives. While vaccine distribution was fast-tracked, it’s not like the science behind messenger RNA is new. The research was pioneered by people like the late Jon A. Wolff of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, who first published on its vaccine potential in 1990.
There have been other successes, too, including a Center for Disease Control program to detect the coronavirus in wastewater. But there’ve been a lot of failures, too, and in the U.S., one in 500 people have died of COVID. More than 200,000 children have lost a parent or caregiver to the pandemic.
Don’t we owe it to them to overcome lethal partisan discord and use the brain power of brilliant scientists and thoughtful policymakers to explore lessons learned over these difficult years?