On March 9, the Wisconsin state Senate passed the APRN Modernization Act with strong bipartisan support. It seemed like time to celebrate in our politically divided state, until we heard rumors that Gov. Tony Evers may veto it.
Health practitioner shortages are widespread in Wisconsin. Drives to clinics and waits for appointments can be long. Insurance coverage, or awareness even, of services and options can be limited or non-existent. And by now, most of us are painfully aware of multiplying stressors in our world that are overloading health care and other systems, including mental health services. For example, 20 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties don’t have a practicing psychiatrist. Other counties share a single psychiatrist.
Advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who are educated, trained and licensed in a range of health care fields, including psychiatric mental health care, who live in shortage areas and are familiar with local realities and resources could fill these gaps. However, Wisconsin law currently prohibits about 7,800 APRNs from practicing to the full extent of their training and expertise.
The APRN Modernization Act would permit Wisconsin to join two dozen other states, including Minnesota and Iowa, in adopting a full-practice APRN model.
The legislation would identify and license four areas of advanced practice: certified nurse midwife (CNM), certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), clinical nurse specialist (CNA) and nurse practitioner (NP). While some Wisconsin APRNs already prescribe, the act would grant prescriptive authority to all APRNs, under standard regulations and accountability. It would also remove legislated mandates for consultation with a physician.
Like all licensed health care practitioners in Wisconsin, we consult and collaborate across disciplines on a routine, as needed basis. Mandates that single out APRNs are, in our view, unnecessary and demeaning to some health care team members. In the words of Sarah Endicott DNP, a UW-Madison School of Nursing clinician, “(Collaboration) is an ethical imperative in practice, and nursing has long been a champion for collaboration and an innovator of team-based care.”
The National Academy of Medicine and National Council of State Boards of Nursing endorse the full-practice APRN model. However, leaders of Wisconsin physician groups (who do not represent all physicians) oppose the APRN Modernization Act.
These physician groups suggest that APRNs may be irresponsible prescribers. They state particular concerns for the current system of prevention, treatment and collaboration around opioid addiction. Yet extensive CDC data representing 259 million prescriptions in states with independently prescribing APRNs showed opioid and benzodiazepine prescribing rates to be significantly lower than in non-independent APRN states, even after controlling for state variables and characteristics. According to the data analysts, “States with independent APRN prescribing are not linked to greater prescribing rates of these commonly abused medications.”
APRN practice has been studied broadly for over 50 years. Results indicate that APRNs are safe and quality providers. APRN performance measures are consistently comparable to or better than physician counterparts.
Yet Mark Grapentine, chief policy and advocacy officer for the Wisconsin Medical Society, recently offered this argument against the APRN Modernization Act (Cap Times, March 24): “Wisconsin has a fantastic healthcare system, consistently ranking near or at the top of the country for quality. We believe a lot of that flows from the physician-led, team-based care system we are fortunate to have in Wisconsin.”
This argument erases the fact that Wisconsin also ranks top in health care disparities. A 2020 disparities report shows that many rural and BIPOC Wisconsinites are missing out on the fantastic health care.
Gov. Evers, we believe that fully empowering a ready and proven force of qualified, diverse, collaborative and caring APRNs is an essential step toward more fantastic and more resilient health care in Wisconsin. It’s time to sign this bill.