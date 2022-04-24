Gov. Tony Evers’s recent vetoes put him at a historic rate of total vetoes compared to previous governors. Of the more than 100 vetoes he executed a week ago Friday, about a quarter were related to education. In many veto messages, the governor cited his previous role as state schools superintendent. Yet his vetoes demonstrate a bias towards the public school establishment and how out of touch the current administration is with Wisconsin parents.
The pandemic created a great awakening for parents across the country. Many families, who were happy with their local public school, were thrown into a difficult dynamic when their district placed the interests of adults over their students in returning to the classroom. In Wisconsin, families fled their local districts and enrolled their children in alternative options. But some parents became determined to hold their local district accountable for their decisions and are trying to change the public school status quo.
What started as a parent grassroots movement to hold local school board officials accountable quickly led to debates in the state Legislature. The Legislature responded to these concerns, passing several bills this session pertaining to education reform. For example, Wisconsin was the first legislature in the nation to pass a classroom transparency bill for local public schools this past September.
But as quickly as parents demanded action and the Legislature responded, Evers used his veto pen. Over the last several months, the Legislature passed bills expanding educational options for families through the existing school choice program and public charter schools, establishing parents’ rights against government intrusion. Each of these bills were in response to Wisconsin parents demanding change, yet Evers denied them again and again.
What will these vetoes this mean for elections this fall? The grassroots parent movement is not slowing down, and many parents claimed victories in the recent elections for school board and local government. Nationwide, other governors are signing school choice bills and other bills pertaining to public schools, including West Virginia, Iowa, Georgia, New Hampshire and Kentucky, among others.
As Evers continues to cast his lot with the public school establishment, he may be putting his second term at risk. A recent poll from the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press found 50% of parents do not have enough say in what children are learning. This national poll is in line with what Wisconsin parents are reporting. For instance, February Marquette University Law School Poll respondents said that parents should have a bigger role in determining curriculum.
Parents are not just asking for more of a role in the education materials, they also want options. A different February poll of Wisconsin parents found strong support for school choice across the political spectrum, including independents and Democrats. This support also extended across the state, from La Crosse to Green Bay to Milwaukee. This is evidence that parents are indeed paying attention to the educational options for their children. Evers’ vetoes directly contradict what these polls demonstrate, which is that parents want to be treated as equal partners in their child’s education, and the status quo doesn’t work for them any longer.
It's common for Evers to say, “What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state.” But that is not what parents across our state have experienced. When our neediest and most vulnerable students were locked out of classrooms for more than a year, Evers was nowhere to be found. And when the Legislature listened to families and passed legislation to give parents more rights, more options, and more say in education, Evers turned them away.