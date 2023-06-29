This week, the Republican state Legislature will likely pass a budget proposal that harms the working people of Wisconsin so much that Gov. Tony Evers must veto it.
This budget provides woefully inadequate funding for public K-12 education (not nearly enough to keep up with inflation), eliminates essential funding that could cause a quarter of child care providers to close, and includes a massive tax handout to the state’s millionaires. Eleven Wisconsinites would each receive a $1.8 million cut in perpetuity.
But perhaps the worst part of the proposal is the Republican plan to cut UW System funding using the pretext that campuses must eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.
To understand the Republican rationale, let’s look at state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hates the very system that has facilitated his own success. And he’s determined to represent the interests of millionaire donors who back his Republican agenda to dismantle the UW System.
Vos dictates the agenda of the Assembly caucus and says he’s “embarrassed to be a University of Wisconsin System alumnus.” He also bizarrely points to what he calls “the overt racism, the overt exclusion, the overt indoctrination (that) is so deep inside the UW System.” So he’s determined to stick it to all current and future UW students by cutting the state’s budget — when the state enjoys a record surplus.
Banning DEI funding is a perfect example of the indoctrination of which Vos accuses the UW system. DEI means helping our students understand how race, gender, sexuality and class have impacted our world, and how we use that information to build the kind of multiracial democracy we deserve. That’s all it is. But Republicans like Vos must stoke culture wars to cut public funding and implement unpopular tax cuts for their rich friends.
UW System President Jay Rothman sought a compromise, ordering UW campuses to eliminate diversity statements when they hire new faculty. Yet even that wasn’t enough for Vos, because his goal is to completely censor any discussion on our campuses about anything that makes him uncomfortable.
Given the UW system mission — the pursuit of truth — so threatens Vos’ agenda, it’s no wonder he’s embarrassed to be a graduate.
Vos’ party of millionaires is also openly opposed to democracy and freedom of thought. This is why they’re banning books and cutting funding for higher education all over the country. They’re afraid of people learning about American history and society. Like true dictators, they don’t trust that their fellow citizens can handle the truth, so they want to turn education into propaganda.
When Vos graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1991, tuition and fees for full-time Wisconsin residents was about $1,400 a year, which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to $3,200 a year now.
Today, however, students pay roughly $8,000 a year.
If we were Vos and the Republicans, we’d change the subject too. His party has done everything it could to obliterate labor unions in the state. His party actively opposes any measures that would actually improve the lives of working people, like funding desperately needed child care. His party works overtime to take away the reproductive rights of women.
Now they want to make UW even more expensive, and one proposal even calls to close down the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus in Washington County without any input from the students who take classes there or the faculty who work there.
If we manufactured a crisis — reducing higher education options after making the UW less affordable — we’d certainly change the subject too.
But the voters of our state are smarter than that. They see that Vos and his party are dismantling public education, trying to turn it into an instrument of propaganda. Voters also see the assault on democracy for what it is — an attempt by a wealthy minority to prevent the majority from accessing opportunity.
When voters re-elected Gov. Tony Evers last November, they voted for fully funded, public K-12 and higher education.
Vos is only in the position to impose his will — and his own bizarre personal animus against the UW system — because of our state’s extreme partisan gerrymandering (and his UW degree, of course, which taught him the fundamentals of political science and public relations).
After the election last spring, the state Supreme Court stands poised, at long last, to ensure we have fair state legislative elections moving forward, hopefully as early as 2024.
Evers is considering a third term, and the voters will be watching to see how he approaches this blatantly antidemocracy budget pushed by Vos.
The only proper course of action is for the governor to veto this budget in its entirety.