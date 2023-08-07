Imagine this: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family are seized by residents of another country. They are shackled and transported, along with scores of others, on a ship taking them across the Atlantic under conditions so unsanitary that many of the men, women and children aboard die in passage.
For those who survive, working conditions, particularly in cotton fields in the new country, are brutal. The family will be subject to whippings, rape and murder. Their descendants may be enslaved for up to 245 years, their bondage enforced by militias and state governments.
The response from the DeSantis family, on being told this, would definitely be something other than “Well, at least we will all learn some skills.”
Astoundingly, the mandated Black History curriculum in Florida centers on a message linking slavery with skills training.
Had DeSantis or the Florida state school board possessed a drop of empathy for Black and Brown people, those enslaved or currently living, the thought of putting together “skills training” and “slavery” would not have crossed their minds.
Florida’s setting this message as a curricular requirement was followed in late July by Fox News commentator Greg Gutfeld saying that European concentration camp prisoners had opportunity to learn to be “useful.”
How should America’s history of slavery and the European Holocaust be taught in our schools? Someone who was in a good position to speak to that twofold issue is the late James Cameron.
One of the few people who survived a mob lynching attempt, Cameron subsequently went on a learning journey to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial. Cameron’s visit inspired him to establish in 1988 America’s Black Holocaust Museum, located in Milwaukee. A visit to that museum, virtually or in person, should be part of America’s high school curricula. As George Santayana declared, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
The word “holocaust” should never be used lightly, but the 245-year history of American slavery deserves that label, as Cameron maintained. Genocide researcher Israel Charny has written that up to 4 million deaths are ”directly attributable to slavery.”
Returning to the present day, the fact that states have taken authority away from locally elected school boards and required the absence of teaching about American atrocities is itself authoritarianism, leaning toward fascism.
The German Holocaust targeted Jews, “non-Aryans,” Roma immigrants (“gypsies),” “homosexuals” and the disabled. The right-wing American voices today target honest teaching about America’s oppression of Black and Brown people, non-Christians, Latinx immigrants and trans individuals, with antisemitism starting to rise to the surface.
The two holocausts have a common root cause: resentments drawing on white male supremacy culture.
Now picture yourself a teacher in the Florida school system, or any other public school in a red state that has passed copycat laws. Would you bring up any of the following topics: The Fugitive Slave Law, the KKK, lynchings segregation or legal denial of human rights from 1865 to 1965? How about sexism? Or homophobia?
Anything a teacher might say on these topics could lead to their firing under state law for being controversial or making students “uncomfortable.”
Teachers are thereby required to avoid teaching the evils of racism or speaking to the principle of acceptance. They are forbidden to comment about anything negative in our history, or about present-day American inequity. A complaint of one parent could lead to their firing.
That is exactly what happened on June 1 in the state of Georgia. Katherine Rinderle, a Cobb County teacher, was fired after reading to her fifth-grade class a book about acceptance of diverse people, one of which somewhat obliquely referenced gender identity. A parent complained, and Rinderle’s job was terminated under Georgia’s new “divisive concepts” law.
In 2021 the Wisconsin Legislature passed legislation that would have virtually eliminated teaching about the history of racial oppression in America. Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed this horrible piece of legislation.
Supporters of free speech, beware of the mandating the falsification of history by state law. Give support to the American Civil Liberties Union, or any other organization attacking the curricular gag laws.
And hold accountable any elected state official who advocates perpetuating this huge-scale whitewash of both American history and current oppression.