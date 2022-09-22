In the past few weeks we have witnessed the interstate shipping of immigrants to the United States en masse from so-called red states to blue states. Recently, immigrants were transported unannounced and unanticipated from Texas to Chicago and from Florida to a small island in Massachusetts.
Hundreds of adults, children and families — many of whom are fleeing the storms of authoritarianism, violence, economic collapse and starvation in their home countries — now find themselves the latest unwilling actors at the center of a most cynical and ugly American political theater.
We have an opportunity, and indeed an obligation, to prevent our elected representatives from further traumatizing and dehumanizing fellow human beings at one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives, and from institutionalizing that trauma. We need to fervently denounce and respond to these un-American actions by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others preparing to emulate them so that they do not morph from “simply outrageous” acts to something that further stains us as a society.
There are valid arguments to be made for rebalancing the burden of immigration, asylum-seekers and refugees that has traditionally and heavily fallen on the country’s southern border states and their resources. But achieving that requires deliberative policy decisions rooted in collaboration, sound data and fairness, ideally at the federal level. This week’s grandstanding out of Texas and Florida are something else entirely — political point-scoring on the backs of those enduring great hardship and trauma to have a chance at self-determination.
In a recent New York Times article, "'A Crisis Coming,': The Twin Threats to American Democracy," David Leonhardt enumerates two distinct threats to our democracy. He identifies the second as the “chronic and growing power” in this country to set government policy that is increasingly disconnected from public opinion. He cites the recent spate of Supreme Court cases, including the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade, to illustrate decisions that are polling unfavorably and don’t reflect the beliefs of a diverse majority of the populace.
This disconnect between political decision makers and the public is also reflected in current American attitudes toward immigration. Between 2017 and 2020, numerous polls were released — Reuters, Gallup, Quinnipiac University, Washington Post/ABC News and NBC/Wall Street Journal — that show public support for immigration. Those polls consistently found that while immigration was moving up the list of American concerns, this heightened concern did not mean that Americans were turning against immigrants and asylum-seekers. In fact, several of the polls reported record highs in the percentages of people who said immigration was “ a good thing.” In the Gallup poll, a majority of Democrats (87%), independents (78%), and Republicans (62%) held that view.
These sentiments were reinforced last week at the Cap Times Idea Fest in a session called "How immigration could save the dairy industry," as well as in recent letters to the editor.
But the people who were put on buses from Texas to Chicago and flights from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard last week probably don’t know about our polls, conference panels and letters to the editor. They are, however, counting on us to see their humanity, their struggle and their value, and to not look away or callously and foolishly make them “somebody else’s problem.”
Wisconsin, Dane County and Madison have numerous local organizations that serve immigrants, asylum-seekers and refugees, and they could use your support. Open Doors for Refugees, Jewish Social Services, Centro Hispano and Community Immigration Law Center are but a few. For a longer list, see the Immigration Advocates Network’s directory of Wisconsin organizations.
To offer support specifically to the recent immigrant and asylum seeker arrivals bused from Texas to Chicago (donation and volunteer needs), click here.
For more information on how to support equitable and humane immigration policies, see the National Immigrant Justice Center.