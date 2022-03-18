After 16 months of Wisconsin Republicans breathlessly searching for election fraud, it’s finally come to light. Dozens of officials in positions of power have conspired in a brazen attempt to overthrow the will of the people. While their efforts have been a massive failure, they have thus far faced little to no consequences for their actions. Faith in our democracy has been shaken, and it’s going to take time and good-faith efforts from both sides of the aisle to earn back the trust of voters going forward.
This has nothing to do with anyone voting illegally, which is exceedingly rare. For the 2020 election, there have so far been just 24 people charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin out of 3.3 million ballots, with no convictions as of March 7. It has nothing to do with how votes are counted, as recounts, audits and routine reviews have proven the count to be accurate.
The 2020 recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, paid for by the Trump campaign, only resulted in the shifting of 87 net votes — and actually increased Biden’s margin. It has nothing to do with foreign interference, though the danger of disinformation from enemy states like Russia is ever-present. If Republicans want to get to the bottom of election fraud occurring on their watch, they need only look in the mirror. Hidden in plain sight, their actions constitute the voter fraud they’ve been looking for all along.
When 15 Republican state legislators signed a letter the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection asking Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election for Joe Biden, they sought to overthrow the will of more than 1.6 million voters. When Reps. Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, and Scott Fitzgerald voted not to certify the election after the Capitol riots, they did the same.
When Assembly Speaker Robin Vos caved to pressure from Donald Trump and allocated $676,000 of taxpayer money to Michael Gableman for his so-called investigation of the 2020 election, he did so not out of concern for actual voter fraud, but fear of alienating the extreme fringe of the Republican base who hoped the Jan. 6 seditionists had been successful.
When Gableman presented his “second interim report” to the Assembly Elections Committee on March 1, where he stated without evidence that ineligible voters had voted en masse, claimed that get-out-the-vote grants constituted bribery, and called for the decertification of Wisconsin’s presidential electors, he did so with racist and anti-Semitic dog whistles audible to anyone paying attention.
But the most brazen and despicable conspiracy to commit election fraud was the actions of Wisconsin’s 10 fake electors, who met Dec. 14, 2020, in our state Capitol, claiming to be our state's duly appointed electors and submitting forged documents to the National Archives and Congress falsely asserting that Trump had won the election in Wisconsin. The 10 included current Wisconsin elections commissioner Bob Spindell, who was shockingly re-appointed to his post by state Senate Republican leader Devin LeMahieu last year. That these fraudulent electors met in the Capitol at all is thanks to now-U.S. Rep. Fitzgerald, LeMahieu’s predecessor as leader, who reserved space for the Republican Party of Wisconsin to meet that day.
Gableman, who couldn’t even say for sure if he is under a legally binding contract when he delivered his report (he has since had his contract extended by Vos), has threatened to jail Democratic elections commissioners and the mayors of major Wisconsin cities for refusing to meet with him in the private office he shares with the far-right Thomas More Society. It’s the kind of thing you’d expect to see in an autocracy, not any sort of modern representative democracy, much less here in America.
And yet, all of this happened here in Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Progressive movement. The state has in recent years become a mad scientist lab for the most extreme right-wing experiments our country has seen.
And it appears they are just getting started. Instead of having a moment of clarity on the damage they’re doing to our institutions, or reflecting on why they’ve lost 11 of the last 12 statewide elections, they’ve pursued countless voter suppression bills, continued to make false claims about the 2020 election, and tried to gerrymander their way to a continued illegitimate majority. The people of Wisconsin are watching, and a majority of us have had enough.
Almost 250 years after the founding of our country, and 174 years after Wisconsin became a state, we now have just one mainstream political party looking to preserve democracy, and another that believes in power at all costs.
The 2022 midterms may end up going down in history as the most consequential of the modern era. Do we believe in free and fair elections and the fundamental right of every American to vote and have their vote count? Or are we comfortable with a swift and irreversible slide toward authoritarianism?
We can start by ensuring that all those involved in trying to overthrow Wisconsin’s 2020 election are held accountable, starting with the actual voter frauds: the 10 fake electors.