STEVENS POINT — Here we are in 2022, the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, and Wisconsin politics are so polluted that we have a major-party candidate for governor saying the agency that protects our natural resources should focus only on business and, oh yes, hunting.
Tim Michels, who lives mostly in tony East Coast locales while claiming Wisconsin citizenship, recently unwound his version of the worn-out soap, “It’s time to split up the Department of Natural Resources.” According to the great Michels plan, one part would focus on business, he said, and the other, hunting.
No mention from Michels of the first words of the Department of Natural Resources’ mission: “to protect and enhance our natural resources.” No mention of what one respected state nonprofit recently called a “public health crisis” resulting from inaction in the state Legislature on public and private wells polluted with nitrates, which a growing body of research links to cancer and a host of other threats to human health. No mention of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, so-called forever chemicals, which are safe at no levels and found in municipal wells with communities struggling with what to do to protect their residents. PFAS are also showing up in surface waters, prompting fish consumption advisories.
Hunters are also often fishers, and many have a strong conservation ethic. They also pay for a lot of the DNR's programming, which should empower the conservation-minded hunters and fishers to make it clear to guys like Michels that protecting natural resources and human health is a nonnegotiable responsibility of people in the public and private sectors. That's all of us.
If Michels becomes governor, that will end the last line of defense against those who would ignore public health and natural resources for political and economic gain. Don’t expect Michels to stand up to powerful lobbies like Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce because, well, the construction magnet is one of them. To prove it, he displays not an ounce of the conservation ethic that has made Wisconsinites of all political stripes proud.
There was a time when concern about the environment and natural resources was a nonpartisan issue. When the state voted to ban DDT in 1971, every member of the Assembly voted in favor. Just this year, the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame inducted Gordon Bubolz, a conservative Fox Valley business executive who as a state legislator fought for clean water and natural areas preservation. Bubolz, who died in 1990, took on powerful interests to fight for the cleanup of the Fox and Wisconsin rivers at a time when they were little more than sewers for municipal and industrial waste. The Clean Water Act of 1972 made that possible. Wisconsin’s Gaylord Nelson was a U.S. senator then and a leader in efforts to pass what was one of the most consequential laws of the 20th century. Nelson and Bubolz were friends who disagreed about social policy, but not environmental and natural resources issues.
Those kinds of relationships are from another time. While there are a few conservation-minded Republicans in the Legislature, they’re outnumbered, silenced and rendered ineffective by their caucus, which is in the firm grip of WMC and its allies.
Wisconsin Green Fire, a nonprofit group that advocates for science-based natural resources protection, recently issued a report, "Imbalance of Power: How Wisconsin is Failing Citizens in Conserving Natural Resources and Protecting our Environment." It’s a detailed, well-researched and stunning indictment of the current mess, in which one powerful legislative committee, the Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules, is in complete control of the state’s rule-making process, negating citizen input and agency expertise. Actually, the real power behind the committee is WMC, which along with its allies can kill carefully crafted rules built on public input and science with a single last-minute phone call. No hearings, no public input, no democracy.
Combined with the state Senate’s failure to act on Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees to bodies like the Natural Resources Board, keeping in place majorities from the dark days of Scott Walker, the coup is almost complete, with the exception of Evers’ veto pen and the power of the executive branch.
If Michels is elected governor, the pen will be dry, and Wisconsin will officially become a state that once protected its natural resources and the health of its citizens, but no longer. “Drink bottled water” will be the state’s environmental slogan.
Michels’s disdain for protecting natural resources and the health of Wisconsin citizens should be enough to disqualify him from any office, much less governor. But these are different times, when men and women of small minds and big pocket books can gain favor. The human health crisis detailed by Green Fire ought to be enough to send Michels back to New Jersey for good.