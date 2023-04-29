Why has the U.S. Department of Transportation been so slow to give the green light to the production and use of Level 3 driverless cars? Once again we lag behind Europe, which has already approved Level 3 for use on its roads. It's frustrating to wait for this technology to come to America.
There are six levels of driving automation, from 0 (fully manual) to 5 (fully autonomous). Level 3 is partial automation, where the car drives itself under limited conditions — managing speed and steering, negotiating curves and following a route — while the human driver stays ready and can take control at any time. It’s the best of both driving worlds.
The technology is improving and national interest is growing every day. The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) says that, since 2012, at least 29 states and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation related to autonomous vehicles, and most other states are considering legislation. (NCSL has a helpful database on its website with an up-to-date status report on this legislation.) It’s time for the federal government to get on board, too.
Level 3 cars would reduce the number of accidents by making our roads safer. More than 10,000 people die each year in the U.S. due to distracted driving. Driverless cars would also expand mobility options for our growing number of aging baby boomers and people with disabilities. Many elderly people and those of us with disabilities have lost our independence because we cannot drive, but must depend upon others — friends, family, caretakers or public transport — to get around. It limits our ability to go where and when we want or need to go.
Driverless cars could reduce the unemployment rate for people with disabilities and those without cars. For example, they would encourage more people with disabilities to get a driver’s license.
I’m a senior at UW-Whitewater majoring in social work. I will graduate in May 2024. Some jobs in the social work field will require me to drive clients. Though I have a driver’s license, I do not own a car. I choose not to drive now because I’m a nervous driver with hand-eye coordination challenges. A Level 3 driverless car would eliminate those issues for me, making me and many other disabled people like me eligible for more jobs. I can only hope that someday businesses and agencies, especially in the fields of human service and social work, will provide a fleet of driverless cars to accommodate differently abled people entering the work world. The Americans with Disabilities Act should require it.
This technology would empower the disabled to enjoy life more. We could take more vacations on our own and travel further, which would help the tourism industry. We could drive to the grocery store to buy what we want, instead of relying on mass transit — grocery bags are heavy. We could go to medical appointments on our own. We could choose to live where we want, and not only on a bus line. We could even live in the country.
These are all things that able-bodied people take for granted. Today, most disabled people don’t have these options — without driverless cars. Please give us our independence.