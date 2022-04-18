Imagine a scenario in which you face a life-threatening condition, but your doctor’s office is closed, hospitals are at capacity and you have to drive 15 miles to reach the next pharmacy.
That’s a reality in Boscobel, where a single pharmacy has been a safe haven for residents to get vaccinated and stay healthy during COVID-19. Many patients across our state share the reality that a pharmacy is their primary or only option for care and services. They also share the risk of losing access to that support system. In the midst of a pandemic, pharmacies have been operating under emergency authorities that won’t last when the fight against COVID-19 is over. But another public health threat could be around the corner, which is why Congress should act now to ensure those patients and more can find security in their pharmacists today and in the future.
I decided to become a pharmacist over two decades ago. I was inspired by a pharmacist who helped my sister recover from a sudden asthma attack when we were kids. If the pharmacist had not provided prompt care, my sister’s life would have been at risk. Since that day, I have been acutely aware of the importance of pharmacists in caring for patients with chronic conditions in their local communities.
As the owner of the only pharmacy in Boscobel, Wisconsin, I work with many patients who have limited access to primary care. These patients often visit my pharmacy to manage their health and treat chronic conditions: diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory diseases, to name a few. Over the last three years, those same patients and other residents of our community have turned to us for tests, vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
We’ve provided vaccinations onsite and traveled to the homes of seniors and immunocompromised patients to provide care and protect them from the virus. To date, pharmacies in Wisconsin have helped administer 9.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and nationally pharmacists in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program have administered 233 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It’s a testament to the ability of Wisconsinites and all Americans to access care at the pharmacy no matter where they live.
Today, 89% of residents in Wisconsin live within 10 minutes of a pharmacy. This accessibility enables patients and pharmacists to develop a close relationship and work together to improve health outcomes. We know that patients visit their community pharmacist approximately twice as frequently as they visit primary care physicians and interact more with their pharmacist than with any other health care provider across the United States.
When COVID-19 ends, patients in Wisconsin will still look to the pharmacy to receive treatment and manage their health. But the patchwork of authorities under which my pharmacy and others provide emergency care could collapse for patients. Today, pharmacists are providing pandemic and pandemic-related care and services under temporary federal and state authorities enacted in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. If these temporary authorizations expire, patients will lose access to the care and services provided by pharmacists, upon which they have come to rely.
I commend Rep. Ron Kind for introducing HR 7213, legislation to ensure communities in Wisconsin can continue to rely on pharmacists by reimbursing under Medicare Part B for these essential services: tests, vaccines and treatment for COVID-19 and other related conditions, such as influenza and strep throat. I urge other members of Congress to support this legislation, which would improve patients' lives.
In some instances, like that of my sister with asthma, this legislation may be about saving lives. We cannot ask patients to drive over 15 miles or more to receive essential care. Congress should pass H.R. 7213 to address the public health threats of today and tomorrow by providing equitable care for patients.