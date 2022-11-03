As frontline medical providers, we passionately believe that Wisconsinites should have the individual freedom to make their own health care decisions and determine their own futures.
Abortion is a deeply personal decision that should be made by patients and families in the privacy of their homes and doctors’ offices, not by extremist politicians in government. That’s why we and scores of our colleagues throughout the health care field are urging everyone to vote in this critical election for candidates who support abortion access.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an 1849 state law took effect that bans abortions without exceptions for rape or incest. We took an oath to protect our patients, and reproductive medicine is an essential part of quality health care. This cruel ban violates that core, fundamental value.
Before the ban, children who were victims of abuse, some as young as middle-schoolers, were mercifully able to seek care and terminate their pregnancies if they chose to do so. Doctors and nurses witnessed their pain and tended to their trauma. Because of the abortion ban, those children will now suffer the second trauma of being forced to give birth against their will. It is a moral outrage that children are now being mandated to have children in our state.
Government-forced birth puts the lives of our patients in danger. The ban will require patients to carry dangerous pregnancies to term, in many cases causing lifelong medical problems, disability and death. In emergency medical situations, health care providers now hesitate to provide life-saving care for fear of being charged with a felony. The number of patients suffering from horrible infections, bleeding, sterility and other medical issues will exponentially increase.
The ban will also aggravate the already existing crisis with recruitment and retention of health care providers in Wisconsin. Medical professionals will not stay to practice in a state where politicians threaten us with jail and restrict our freedom to provide the fullest, most compassionate care to our patients. Medical students will seek residencies and future employment out of state so their education and principles are not compromised. All of these severe problems will impact marginalized patient populations, including Black, brown, working class and rural communities the hardest.
Extremist Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson, candidate for governor Tim Michels, and candidate for attorney general Eric Toney, all have long records supporting total abortion bans. On the other hand, Democrats Gov. Tony Evers, senatorial candidate Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul have consistently supported access to safe, affordable reproductive care.
There are many avenues to restore abortion access in our state, including repealing the 1849 ban; the state Supreme Court hearing Attorney General Kaul’s lawsuit and declaring the ban unconstitutional; and passing state or federal legislation to protect reproductive rights. But the first essential step for any of these solutions is casting your ballot.
The 1849 law is profoundly unpopular with voters, with more than a two-to-one majority of Wisconsinites opposed to the ban. The people of Kansas recently showed that when they inform their fellow citizens and take action, they can defeat outdated laws that threaten people’s liberty and health. By mobilizing our family, friends, coworkers and neighbors to vote, we can do the same and defend our freedoms here in Wisconsin.