I am originally from Memphis, Tennessee, so the South is always close to my heart, although Madison remains home.
The majority of my family still lives throughout the South, and so what happens there gets communicated to me quickly by a family member or friend. I hear their perspective on newsworthy concerns before I read it in a newspaper or online. First I heard about the March 27, Nashville Covenant School killing when an armed former student, Audrey Hale, killed three children and three adults. This was a private Christian school and this attack struck deep into the southern psyche as an indicator that southerners kill like folks in the rest of the country.
The South is a place where there are more guns than any other region in the U.S., with gun owners being 36% of the population, a majority of them white men. Children were also killed in Nashville, which is always horrific, and it was reported that the shooter had emotional problems. Hale went to her former school and killed innocent people where she was once a student. The question was raised again about easy access to guns in the United States.
Hundreds of students, parents and teachers marched to the state Capitol to demand the Republican-controlled Legislature toughen gun laws. In response, three legislators from Tennessee, Democratic members Justin Jones, Justin J. Pearson, and Gloria Johnson, now called the “Tennessee Three,” led protests for gun reform while in session. They used a bull horn to elevate their voices, only to be accused of breaking the House’s decorum rules, and the two Black men were expelled, but the White woman, by one vote, was not expelled.
Banishment has only been used in Tennessee three times since the Civil War. Banishment is usually for serious misconduct, not to be used by a Republican majority as a weapon against political opponents. The speaker of the House compared the three to rioters who breached the U.S. Capital in 2021 and used words like “insurrection,” as well as asking all three to apologize.
The banished Tennessee Three immediately spoke out on a national platform that democracy in the U.S. was once again being assaulted when their rights to free speech and to represent their districts were denied. The two banished Black men have been returned unanimously to the Legislature by the Metropolitan Nashville Council (Pearson) and the Shelby County Commission (Jones).
The expectation is that civility will operate in political areas between all political parties, but the American people are not seeing that in recent years. For example, in September 2009, the assistant House Republican whip, Rep. Joe Wilson from South Carolina, interrupted a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama to a joint session of Congress. Wilson shouted, “You lie!” while Obama was outlining his proposal for reforming health care. That was the first time an American president had ever been disrespected to such a level in American history.
Previous presidents had been heckled, but no one had ever interrupted the president with a loud and denigrating comment. While members of Congress from both parties condemned the outburst, Wilson was not banished and only offered a brief apology, in true southern tradition, for his “lack of civility.”
My hope is that we never see mass shootings as “normal,” and that we don’t accept that the killing of children is “acceptable.” We need better gun control before more Americans die. We need better gun control laws passed by elected lawmakers.