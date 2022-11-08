Two years ago this week, my sister Marcia Budde, who lives in Portage, received a death sentence. After spending much of 2020 trying to get answers for a persistent cough, she had a chest X-ray on Nov. 9, 2020, that would change her life forever.
The haunting note on Marcia’s electronic medical record says it all: “Left lower lobe mass, concerning for primary lung carcinoma.” The lesion measured 2.8 by 3 centimeters.
Further tests would confirm that Marcia indeed had lung cancer, and it had spread to her upper chest lymph nodes, which led to a Stage 4 diagnosis by her doctor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. While those findings were bad enough, it turned out that the genetic makeup of Marcia’s tumors made her a poor candidate for the advanced immunotherapy we all see on TV to treat metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.
The question everyone had was why: Marcia had never smoked, hadn’t been subjected to second-hand smoke for decades, and her house didn’t have high levels of radon. But the lack of obvious causes didn’t change the fact that Marcia was in for the fight of her life.
In mid-December 2020 Marcia started on a brutal course of chemotherapy that, according to her (palliative) treatment plan, was simply to “slow the progression of (the) disease and improve (the) quality of life by controlling symptoms.”
Every three weeks Marcia would go in for a cocktail that included some of the harshest cancer-fighting drugs modern medicine has to offer. She would make sure to eat very well after the treatment because for a week or 10 days after the drugs took hold, she would be hard-pressed to even get out of bed. Then, after feeling somewhat better for a week or 10 days, back to the Carbone center for another treatment.
During this time, Marcia made a crucial decision that benefited her greatly then and now: She spent just about every waking hour learning about her disease, her options and what questions to ask her doctors. She joined online support groups and gleaned a lot of information from those communities, eventually becoming a lay expert on the disease that tried to take her life.
After a few rounds of treatment, a strange thing started to happen, something we are still trying to understand today: Not only did Marcia’s cancer stabilize in both her lungs and lymph nodes, doctors noted an actual decline in the tumors. Eventually, the cancer abated to the point that the lung tumor that started it all was zapped by radiation therapy in January of this year.
Subsequent scans have shown “no evidence detected” of the disease in either her lungs or lymph nodes.
I believe there is a tremendous lesson in all this for everyone who is either struggling with a life-threatening illness or the family and friends of the patient: A diagnosis is simply a statement of where the patient is at that particular time. While a devastating diagnosis may indicate what the future may hold, it is not predictive. Advancements are being made all the time in modern medicine, and there is no way to know how a patient will respond to treatment.
Admittedly, another patient with the type of cancer my sister has might not have had the same kind of result. (I lost my beloved mother-in-law to Stage 4 lung cancer a scant four months after her diagnosis). Marcia also knows that she is not considered cured, that the cancer could be lurking somewhere in her body, waiting for the right time to emerge.
But for now, two years after her death sentence, she is back to doing what she loves: traveling in her RV with her husband Larry and their two dogs, getting ready for the holidays and her son’s June wedding — in other words, all the things a healthy 62-year-old would do.
I sincerely hope that Marcia’s journey and life today will be an inspiration for all patients and their family and friends. There is hope after all.