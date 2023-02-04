Poetry has always been my place of refuge. When I say always, I mean as a little girl to a fully grown woman, I have always experienced a loving place inside poetry that allowed me to fully express my creativity and my unique sense of self.
Inside of poetry, I find healing and inexpressible joy. Healing because my words originate from my truth, and no one can take that away from me. Inexpressible joy when the reader connects with my words and understands my meanings. For me, the process of creation is a special kind of protection from a world that certainly didn’t embrace me as a little Black girl and seldom treasures me as a Black woman.
Born into a no-nonsense family, I was the too-emotional child, and my folks wondered what to do about this person who cried, as the expression goes, “at the drop of a hat.” My stoic military father interacted with me from afar. I was an adult before I remember him giving me a kiss of greeting, and I jumped back because I didn’t know what he was trying to do. My mother was a sharp-tongued truthsayer, and her words would cut you so quick it would take time to realize you were emotionally bleeding. I asked her when I was in my 20’s if she realized how her words bit and stung. It was gratifying to hear her say, “I’m working on doing better.”
As the firstborn, I truly love my brother and sister. They too were similar in personality, and as the artistic sibling, I felt so disconnected when I observed how connected these two were in their thoughts and actions. I was the enigma, which challenged my authority as the eldest because why did anyone have to listen to the crybaby? Later, of course, I understood my artistic temperament, and that I literally felt my way in the world. A hard lesson was controlling my emotions instead of my emotions controlling me. I wouldn’t trade being a sensitive artist who loves poetry for anything in the world. Yet most poets have a heightened sensitivity that elevates their writing.
In December, after my last column appeared, I was contacted by the founder of the Art + Literature Laboratory. Yes, she read my words stating that I no longer attended events at that location because she offended me. She reached out to ask if we could meet. We both made the hard decision to talk face to face about what happened, from each of our perspectives.
I’d recommend this process of meeting in a neutral spot, like we did at Lane’s Bakery, sitting amid good smells and the opportunity to both eat and drink. It is a neutral space with benefits, and so we started the conversation by looking into each other’s face. We listened intently to each other’s words, had to repeat what was most important to each of us and asked questions about what we didn’t understand or needed more explanation about.
Talking, and more importantly, listening to each other is vitally important in human relationships, but I wonder about myself and others. I wonder if we have lost more of the ability to communicate well because of the isolation that was inherent in the years of the devastating COVID pandemic.
What I discovered in my conversation was that the original, hurtful offense, although real, was also years ago. My experience with this person reminded me about the wonderful pianist Hazel Scott when she was professionally offended. Jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams was queen of the jazz world, but Williams’ skin color was coal black. Scott was beige vanilla colored, so she was invited to Hollywood to star in movies and play jazz. Despite her color, she still experienced devastating discrimination while on the movie sets, so she just packed up and left.
When Scott analyzed her actions, she regretted not stopping, talking to the movie personnel, and explaining why it was impossible for her to allow that level of discrimination she was experiencing daily. She regretted not investing in a face-to-face talk.
I regret not talking sooner. We have talked. We have listened. We have agreed to begin again. I’d recommend talking face to face, listening, asking questions as a necessary aspect of good human interaction.