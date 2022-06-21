As a parent, teacher, gun owner and Wisconsin state legislator, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas hit me particularly hard. When I was in the classroom, I had to do lockdown drills with my students. I knew the fear and anxiety these drills created — and how much worse it got after the news of every new school shooting.
And these were just the drills.
Yet despite the horror, the fear and the devastation mass shootings create, the Republican majority in the Legislature refuses to consider reasonable, evidence-based gun laws. They want even more guns in more places — including school grounds.
This past legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans proposed bills that would allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed weapons and would allow loaded firearms on school grounds.
Wisconsin’s gun laws are among the weakest in the country and the Legislature is only trying to make our state less safe. Responsible gun owners do not see commonsense gun laws as a threat to our Second Amendment rights. We can protect our right to bear arms while at the same time keep guns away from those who are likely to harm themselves or others. We can do this with a combination of background checks, training, red flag laws, limits on gun and ammunition purchases and proper licensing.
Proposals to arm teachers and fortify schools simply distract from the real problem: easy access to guns.
Students at Whitefish Bay High School feel the same, with hundreds staging a walkout days following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
Statewide, Republican candidates for governor want to take the state in the opposite direction. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun all want to allow anyone to carry a concealed gun, without any permit, safety checks or training. Tim Michels opposed the federal assault weapons ban that prohibited the sale of AR-15 rifles, the same weapon used in Uvalde and countless other mass shootings.
As gun violence surges all around the country, the only response from Republicans has been to call for more guns in more places, even classrooms. As a former teacher himself, Gov. Tony Evers knows this is wrong — that’s why he vetoed Republican bills that would recklessly rollback gun safety laws.
The safety of our schools, our churches, our grocery stores and our communities is on the ballot this fall. Let’s make sure schools are safe and focused on teaching the ABCs, and not active shooter drills.