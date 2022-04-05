Every day, the news is full of crises and challenges confronting the United States, at home and abroad. Coronavirus. Inflation. Democracy under attack. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The rise of China and worries about declining American power and rising national debt.
Polls show that the American public is deeply pessimistic about the country’s direction, worried about inflation, and believes the economy is in poor shape.
And yet, despite this broad sense of decline and malaise the U.S. economy is booming and America’s power in the global economy remains unparalleled.
Despite high inflation, the numbers show that the government’s economic response to the pandemic has been incredibly successful, and our economic recovery is nearly complete.
By nearly every metric — unemployment, income, consumption, investment, growth — the country overall and the average household are materially better off today than they were two years ago. The U.S. economy grew by 5.7% in 2021. Unemployment, after surging to 14.7%, the highest rate since the Great Depression, has fallen to 3.8%. Jobless claims are at their lowest level since 1969. Business investment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, rising over 18% since June 2020.
To be sure, inflation is now at its highest peak in 40 years, at about 8%. But this is still low compared to the 1950s or 1970s, when inflation reached 10% to 15%. And the lion’s share is driven by a handful of products (primarily energy and cars) that have seen large price increases because of pandemic-related supply shocks, such as computer chip shortages, not because of U.S. fiscal policy. And inflation has also sharply increased across the industrialized world, even in countries that did not spend nearly as much on stimulus during the pandemic as the U.S.
Thanks to government relief spending during the pandemic, average U.S. household income actually increased last year by about $3,450. These income gains were much larger than the costs of inflation, leaving most Americans better off now than at the start of the pandemic.
What about rising debt and deficits? Even with them, the U.S. government remains able to borrow at the lowest interest rates in over 80 years. Governments borrow money by selling bonds, and the nominal rate on 30-year U.S. bonds is 2.6%, while the real (inflation-adjusted) rate is 0.06%. This means investors are basically willing to give us their money for free, for decades, to spend on whatever we choose.
It’s important to remember that countries are not households: Unlike you or me, the U.S. government issues its own currency and has been able to borrow at single-digit inflation-adjusted interest rates for over 150 years. Indeed, the U.S. has also run budget deficits in all but a handful of the last 100 years, and it has never once had a problem borrowing in whatever quantity it desires.
It’s also important to remember that the U.S. government “lives” forever: Decades from now, we will still be able to issue new debt, in our own currency, against future national income. The idea that we need to repay our national debt all at once, or that investors will cut the U.S. off from borrowing as they might a debt-ridden household, is simply not accurate. One can see this by looking at Japan — a country whose debt/GDP ratio, at nearly 250%, is twice our own, yet which still borrows at an interest rate of only 0.87% for 30-year bonds.
Our ability to borrow money essentially for free, combined with the dollar’s continued dominance as the world’s primary reserve currency (the currency held by governments and major financial institutions to use for international transactions), puts America in a stronger financial position than it has ever been. No country is remotely close in terms of its global financial power. Consequently, our ability to finance our debt and deficits is unequaled by any other country, including China.
This American dominance in global finance is likely to continue for decades, and it gives the U.S. an unprecedented ability to invest in infrastructure, education, clean energy, health care, national security and more. It also gives America unparalleled power in international affairs, as we have seen this month: U.S. financial sanctions, in coordination with our closest allies, have massively damaged Russia’s economy and isolated it from international trade and finance.
In short, despite the pandemic and the long list of challenges we face, the U.S. today enjoys nearly unprecedented prosperity and power. This is not the narrative we hear most often in popular debate, where the specter of economic malaise, American decline and China’s inevitable rise to dominance have become the conventional wisdom. But the data suggest otherwise, and there are good reasons to be optimistic about our future.
Mark Copelovitch is a professor in the UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs and Department of Political Science. He is also the director of the UW’s Center for European Studies and chair of the La Follette School’s May 4 forum on American power, prosperity and democracy.