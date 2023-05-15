On Jan. 27, 1975, the U.S. Senate formed the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations, known as the Church Committee after its chair, Sen. Frank Church. The committee’s mission was to investigate the systematic harassment of political dissidents by the FBI and other federal agencies.
The targets of police harassment varied greatly. Some enjoyed broad public support, like Martin Luther King. Others, such as the Black Panthers, were viewed as more militant, and were thus regarded by many as pariahs. Still, in the aftermath of the Vietnam War and the Watergate Scandal, Americans made the sobering realization that civil liberties guaranteed only to the docile and the tractable could quickly evaporate. From this insight, Presidents Ford and Carter both enacted policies barring federal investigative agencies from political harassment.
The Church Committee found that the array of tactics employed by federal agencies was as broad as the range of dissidents targeted. However, one of the most used techniques was infiltrating dissident organizations with agent provocateurs. These undercover operatives posed as militant activists and attempted to persuade other members of their radical cell to engage in unlawful, violent acts. This was done not to enforce the law but to isolate their political targets with inflammatory statements that would lower their public support.
Fast forward to 2022, with the primary election season in full tilt. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the arm of the national Democratic Party that funds and strategizes efforts to maintain Democratic control of the House of Representatives, had developed a plan to capture seats by isolating moderate Republicans. This was a priority because these moderates were seen as electorally stronger than candidates from the GOP's reactionary rump. The DCCC plan was to fund election-denying Republican primary candidates, giving special preference to those who backed the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021, or who ran interference against efforts to investigate it. The Democratic Governors’ Association (DGA) did the same, supporting Republican election-denying gubernatorial primary candidates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Colorado, California and Illinois.
This strategy involved the expenditure of tens of millions of dollars on Republican primary ads that targeted known Trump constituencies, a sinister echo of the rogue police agencies of the 1960s that attempted to discredit political dissidents with fake activists who gave their “comrades” a radical face not of their choosing. True, the DCCC did not use trained infiltrators during the primary season.
Still, to the extent Democratic money aimed to give these extremists a voice out of proportion to what they could get through their own fundraising and electioneering, the DGA and the DCCC engaged in covert subversion. They made concerted attempts to deliver these Republican primaries to reckless demagogues who could be counted on to wreak havoc on their party. These tactics of the DCCC and DGA thus went beyond the usual dirty political tricks and became a sustained attack on the idea of loyal opposition itself.
While this election strategy has been attacked as wrong by a wide variety of Democratic activists and Democratic-leaning organizations, what these critics too often failed to stress was that it was not merely wrong because it could backfire. It was also dangerously myopic.
The principal contest of our national political life no longer is the ordinary “partisan” one between Democrats and Republicans, or the ideological one between the left and the right. It is instead between the far right and reason. President Biden recognized as much when he decried these ideologues as “semi-fascist.” What the movers and shakers who currently control Democratic campaign finance have ignored is that it is both hypocritical and self-defeating in these times to incite the most lawless elements within the opposition, and then ask where all the moderates have gone.
Perhaps nothing better summarizes this failure than the words of former Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach ex-President Trump following the Jan. 6 coup attempt. In the Michigan 2022 Republican primary Meijer was defeated after his opponent received nearly half a million dollars in aid from the DCCC.
Said Meijer, “I am sick of hearing this sanctimonious bullshit about the Democrats being the pro-democracy party.”