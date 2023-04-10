Democrats were united in standing up for our freedom when we introduced the Restore Roe Act last month.
The Restore Roe Act is a simple repeal of the archaic 1849 criminal abortion ban. We were joined by Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul and every Democratic legislator in Wisconsin in support.
Last summer, Roe v. Wade was overturned by right-wing extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court, throwing abortion rights into chaos. In Wisconsin, the 1849 statute prohibits virtually all abortions. While questions remain regarding the enforceability and constitutionality of the statute, abortion services have effectively ceased in Wisconsin due to the legal uncertainty and fear of politically motivated prosecution of doctors.
Abortion is basic health care that must be available safely to anyone who needs it. No physician or health care provider should fear prosecution and imprisonment for providing necessary medical care to patients.
Since last summer, Wisconsinites have been forced to travel out of state to obtain abortion care or have medication abortion shipped to them by friends, allies in other states, or online services like AidAccess.org.
The vast majority of Wisconsinites support restoring access to abortion by overturning our criminal abortion ban. We refuse to accept a ban that puts our lives and health in danger.
Instead of protecting health care providers and restoring the freedoms of Wisconsinites, Republican politicians are ramping up even more attacks on reproductive health care and personal freedoms. Just days before we introduced the Restore Roe Act, Republican legislators attempted to limit your access to information about abortion care in the event of an unplanned or dangerous pregnancy.
Republicans crowed that, “This legislation is supported by the Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action.” Both organizations advocate for the criminalization of birth control and fertility treatment, and they also want the very narrow exception for the life of the woman to be removed from the 1849 abortion ban.
This continued attack on our freedom is only possible because Republicans have rigged the system with gerrymandered maps that guarantee themselves a majority in the Legislature. These maps ensure that Republican politicians can pursue the most extreme policies without fear of losing reelection. In states across the country, antichoice politicians are working to insulate themselves from voter accountability — advancing antidemocratic processes to enact antichoice policies. This is happening despite a large majority of voters in every state turning out to support abortion rights every time it’s on the ballot, and despite Democrats in Wisconsin continuing to win statewide elections.
We’re living through some of the darkest days of Republican minority rule, and that’s why it is even more important to stand up for our rights and freedoms.
Abortion must be legal and accessible to all who need it. Our freedom depends on our ability to make our own decisions and determine our own futures, even if other people disagree. Criminalizing and politicizing health care hurts all of us — especially those who are most vulnerable.
We introduced the Restore Roe Act because patients — not politicians — are the only ones who should be making decisions about their bodies.