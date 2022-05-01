Every two years as legislators, we have the opportunity to prioritize the issues affecting our state. Wisconsinites are united on a number of beliefs: we want a state where our children and grandchildren can live, work and play. We want a Wisconsin that not only serves us today, but tomorrow and the future.
My Democratic colleagues and I are working for all Wisconsinites. In the 2021-22 legislative session, Senate Democrats introduced 313 bills — but only 10 of these bills received a public hearing, six received an executive session, and only two received a floor vote. Wisconsin’s GOP has turned its back on ordinary people and made it increasingly challenging to advance progressive, pragmatic policy.
This isn’t right, and Wisconsinites deserve better. My Democratic colleagues and I are working diligently for our state and are committed to the interests of Wisconsin. Let’s be clear: You, the voters, are our bosses. While Republicans have dedicated this session to advancing corporate interests and perpetuating conspiracy theories and harmful policy — such as making it more difficult to vote, preventing our children from playing sports based on their gender, and attempting to restrict or ban abortion — Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers have stayed vigilant for the interest of the people and the greater good.
As we continue forward to advance Wisconsin’s common goals, there are five broad issue areas that my Democratic colleagues and I are cultivating for our shared values: education, environment, health care, cannabis and labor.
• Education: Public schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and a well-educated public is critical for democracy. Every child in Wisconsin deserves access to high-quality education at every level. Our children and students are our future, and it is the responsibility of policy makers to ensure that all have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive.
• Environment: Wisconsin has a deep history of preserving and protecting our natural spaces, and it is imperative that we continue this tradition in the face of climate change. Our communities are facing a variety of environmental issues, including lack of clean, safe water due to PFAS contamination. We need to work together to take bold, tangible steps to address this climate emergency.
• Health care: Health care must be a right, not a privilege. All Wisconsinites deserve access to affordable, quality health care. We deserve to be able to access the necessary care and medication we need, at a price we can afford. Politicians should not interfere with a person’s confidential decision with their doctor.
• Cannabis: The most dangerous thing about cannabis is that it is illegal. Legalization is a path towards criminal justice reform and addressing our racial disparities. As more and more states continue to legalize cannabis, it is a not a matter of “if” Wisconsin legalizes, but when. Wisconsin has increasingly become an island of prohibition, and we are missing out on more than $165 million in state tax revenue for every year we do not legalize.
• Labor: Our workers are the backbone of our economy and deserve the dignity of a living wage and fair work conditions. For Wisconsin to have the strong workforce it needs, it must protect the workers it has — starting with its public employees. We need to bring back power to the workers of Wisconsin, including the right to collective bargaining.
These issues are vital to the majority of Wisconsin — and my Democratic colleagues and I are staunchly defending these values rather than perpetuating policy that harms Wisconsinites. Wisconsin has been a progressive leader and can be again. I am dedicated to making this vision a reality for all.