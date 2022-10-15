I support public safety. Gov. Tony Evers supports public safety. Democrats support public safety. We know how important it is for an individual to feel safe in their home, at their place of employment and in their community.
We recognize that if we want strong, safe and prosperous communities we must provide adequate funding and resources to our local municipalities. Unfortunately, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have neglected state aid to local governments for years, tying the hands of local leaders as they decide how to divvy up less-than-adequate funding to provide critical law enforcement, fire protection and EMS services.
In the early 2000s, the state's current county and municipal aid program replaced the former shared revenue program as the largest local assistance program for counties and municipalities. Under the updated shared revenue program, counties and municipalities receive the same amount of aid as the prior year, unless funding levels change with legislation.
Since 2011, Republicans cut shared revenue payments to local governments by 9%, while public safety costs increased by more than 16%. Among services provided by our local governments, the second largest expenditure is public safety, which includes law enforcement. In other words, Republicans have been defunding the police for more than a decade.
Evers recognizes the importance of returning Wisconsinites’ hard-earned tax dollars back to local governments and included significant payment increases to the county and municipal aid program in each of his two previous budget proposals. These provisions were overwhelmingly supported by Legislative Democrats. In a purely partisan move to harm the governor, both increases were removed from the final budget by Republicans. It is important for Wisconsinites to understand that legislative Republicans prioritized politics over local aid to their communities.
Despite the Republican Legislature’s unwillingness to support the shared revenue program, Evers refuses to give up on our communities and is again including an investment of more than $90 million to increase county and municipal aid in his 2023-25 budget if he is reelected. The 4% increase each year of the biennium would be used to support public safety and community initiatives in municipalities throughout the state.
Republicans' refusal to support public safety efforts goes beyond underfunding county and municipal aid. During the last two budget cycles, Republicans altered several of Evers’ public safety initiatives before final passage of the budget, including removing $2 million for law enforcement overtime costs, reducing his proposed investment in crime victim and witness services, and reducing his proposed investment in state crime lab toxicology testing.
Due to the shortcomings of the gerrymandered Republican majority, many Wisconsin communities have gone to referendum in recent years asking residents to backfill the inadequacies of a state budget that was gutted by Wisconsin Republicans. During the April general election, eight municipalities went to referendum to request additional public safety dollars from their residents. Seven of the eight referendums passed.
Twenty more communities will be going to referendum in November to similarly request additional dollars for police, fire and EMS services. With a $5 billion state surplus, it is absolutely unacceptable that taxpayers must vote to raise their own taxes just to ensure that these essential services can continue to be provided in their communities.
Republicans are not just underfunding public safety, they are also raising taxes on hardworking Wisconsinites at the same time. It appears that the party claiming to be the one of “law & order” and “lower taxes” cannot deliver on either of their hollow taglines. Facts matter. So I ask you, which party truly supports public safety?
Democrats have and will continue to support our local governments and public safety programs that keep our communities safe.