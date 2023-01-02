Wisconsin’s swing-state status garnered national coverage with write-ups often reinforcing the cultural divide between earnest, rural white folk and majority opinion. That story line is already spooling toward 2024. In reality, most Americans support policies to improve their economic lives, with campaigns functioning as a national distraction industry.
Recent Democratic success was narrow and not resounding. Of the 130 House Republicans who voted on Jan. 6 to reject Joe Biden’s electoral victory, all but two of them won reelection this November. Many rural districts stayed red despite years of lies, turmoil and hate spewed by members of the Republican caucus. Three insights help to explain this phenomenon.
First, Democrats gained suburban votes in 2020 and 2022, but they have yet to connect with small-town America. Second, extreme gerrymandering, including in Wisconsin, prevents honest representation of democratic expression.
And third, the rural imagination brands Democrats as being more interested in helping “other” people than in helping them. This misconception comes after federal legislation recently passed to significantly support families and local governments.
Corporate media does not wish to tell the true story of America. It has no inclination to document the policy changes that took trillions of dollars away from the middle class over the past 30 years, siphoning it to the top. And it never reports the massive cost-shifting, where workers now pay out of pocket for the bulk of their benefits. Elites prefer instead to blame political unrest on something other than our changed economy.
Democratic proposals to increase the minimum wage, expand affordable health care and protect Social Security are seldom headline news. And somehow a booming economy with millions of new jobs, the result of well-crafted stimulus, has been contorted into the projection of negative economic fears.
There is one persistent narrative we can rely upon. Time and again we are told that the nation is divided, with those missives creating the very outcome that they allegedly decry. With such flashing lights of contention, voters take sides, the issues be damned.
Nor have Wisconsin Dems helped themselves. In November, after 25 years of incumbency, they lost Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District to a little-known extremist.
Democrats left unchallenged the 6th and 8th Congressional Districts, ensuring automatic Republican victories there. These shortcomings helped concede control of the U.S. House to Republicans who now have the merest sliver of a majority, if they can control it.
Democrats lost Ron Johnson’s seat for the U.S. Senate. And Johnson was a highly vulnerable incumbent who wants to place Social Security on the chopping block and wanted to reject 2020 votes in our state’s two largest counties.
Following a trend, Democrats lost seats in the state Assembly, and the Democratic Senate caucus shamefully left five seats uncontested. Senate Republicans gained the two-thirds majority required to override the governor’s authority. This year was no triumph for Wisconsin Democrats — they’re barely hanging on.
Gov. Tony Evers secured more votes than any governor in state history but won just 16 of the state’s 72 counties — a red bloc within which Republicans control most Assembly and Senate districts. Come 2024, with extreme gerrymandering, Republicans could gain two-thirds of the Assembly as well.
With this, policies supported by the majority of Wisconsin families will be overturned by years of right-wing election engineering and the inability of Democrats to connect with rural voters.
Democrats must develop a concise economic platform that speaks to everyone. Much of today’s political discontent is the result of a declining middle class. We ignore this dynamic at our own peril.
The overall direction of our nation is still not yet determined. Small-town folk must understand that Democrats seek to improve their lives if we hope to find reconciliation.
But when nobody runs for office in crucial seats, it’s difficult to blame the people for not knowing. No matter how many beneficial federal policies Democrats pass, the knowledge fails to trickle down and must be promoted by candidates on the ground.
Living wages, affordable health care, a secure retirement and the freedom to defend your own economic rights are the essential ingredients of economic success for any family. The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that doesn’t provide paid family leave, yet more than 70% of people support it.
Republicans oppose these vital policies, but Democrats fail to articulate a coherent statewide platform for economic justice to rally broader support, remaining disconnected from one-half of the state’s population.