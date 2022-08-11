James McHenry, a Maryland delegate to the 1787 Constitutional Convention, wrote this about Benjamin Franklin in his journal: “A lady asked Dr. Franklin, ‘Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy.’ A republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.”
Alexis de Tocqueville, author of “Democracy in America” published in 1835, noted the decline of aristocracy and a movement toward democracy. Democracy is central in our Constitution; we the people elect our leaders. The separation of powers into legislative, judicial and executive branches of government was designed to eliminate any possibility of the United States being governed by a king, dictator or tyrant.
Our Constitution defines the procedure to elect our representatives and for the orderly succession of these representatives, the judiciary and the president. The importance of these procedures is obvious: to avoid empowering tyrants like, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and Mao Zedong.
The attacks against these safeguards in our Constitution by today’s Republican Party are outrageous. The attack includes not only efforts to limit our ability to vote but are a direct assault on the Constitution itself to thwart the peaceful turnover of power.
The horror of what has happened is well documented by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. The United States has sunk to the level of a third world country where elections are concluded by a coup d’état. The democracies of the world are horrified. The strongmen of the world, Victor Orban, Recep Erdoğan, and Vladimir Putin, are doing a Hitler jig.
Is the problem simply Trump and his cult following? No. Our Pledge of Allegiance proclaims the principle of equality, “Liberty and Justice for all.” But for much of our history, “all” meant rich, white men. White supremacy is thriving in today’s Republican Party. Today’s GOP is still fighting the Civil War, but on the other side.
The history of the radical right’s relentless campaign to seize power in the United States is well documented in Nancy MacLean’s 2017 book, “Democracy in Chains.” An Amazon review stated, “An explosive exposé of the right’s relentless campaign to eliminate unions, suppress voting, privatize public education, stop action on climate change, and alter the Constitution.”
This revolt by the far right has been ongoing since the 1955 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which called for the dismantling of segregation in our public schools. This was the final straw for the white supremacists.
The problem is not just Trump. That Trump was unfit to serve as president is an understatement. But Trump’s presidency unleashed forces in the Republican Party determined to diminish the voting power of “we the people.” In October, the Supreme Court will review a case, Moore v. Harper, which aims to prevent state courts from protecting voting rights in federal elections.
Seven states attempted to submit alternative slates of electors, overruling the will of the voters and doing “legally” what Donald Trump and his conspirators pressured Republicans to do illegally. Trump is still pressing for Wisconsin to “decertify” the 2020 presidential election results, and Robin Vos is still throwing doubt on the election process by supporting former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s investigation fiasco. A headline in the New York Times says it all: “Next Time Trump Tries to Steal an Election, He Won’t Need a Mob.”
Trump is toast. There is no way Trump could be elected again in 2024. But the objectives of the ultra-right have not changed. It matters not if the next president is Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Tom Cotton or Ted Cruz. The attack on our Democracy by Republicans will continue.
Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein, writing in their 2016 book “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks,” said, “Today’s Republican Party has little in common with Ronald Reagan’s GOP, or with earlier versions that believed in government. Instead it has become “an insurgent outlier — ideologically extreme; contemptuous of the inherited social and economic policy regime; scornful of compromise; unpersuaded by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition ... all but declaring war on the government.”
Midterm elections will be held in November. The U.S. Senate, split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, is unable to pass much legislation to protect our voting rights or enact effective gun control, because it takes 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, and no Republican dares to break ranks and vote with the Democrats. Our men and women in the military fought bravely against the fascism and militarism of the Axis powers in World War II. Today, the enemy is domestic, not foreign. As citizens, our weapon is our vote.
Thom Hartmann ends his radio program with this statement: “Democracy isn’t a spectator sport. Tag, you’re it.” Vote as if the future of America depends on it, because it does.