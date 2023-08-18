As one of Wisconsin’s 1,639 National Board certified teachers and an 18-year veteran of the teaching profession, I ask that Madison School District administrators do not accept or convince themselves of the dubious narrative that the district's previous superintendent offered — that the teacher shortage the district faces today is merely the result of a “national trend.”
I ask that they do not accept our many-years-long hemorrhage of human capital and institutional memory as somehow “unavoidable” or as otherwise “natural.”
A former district supervisor once told me that a worker is most powerful on the day they walk into a job and on the day they walk out of it. Maybe it’s true, maybe not. What I know is that when people are deprived of efficacy, dignity, integrity and safety, when they are forced to accept lies, abuse and hollow platitudes as a “mission statement,” as conditions of their employment, they exercise the only real power they have: They simply leave.
For far too long have incompetence and injustice held hands and skipped down the halls of 545 West Dayton St. like children unattended on a playground. From a communication director that doesn’t communicate to the dysfunctional relationships between the teachers' union and district personnel, from fights, assaults and drugs in our schools kept under wraps to the complete failure of the district to recruit and retain the best talent coming out of a leading school of education just down the street and around the corner, the district is doing a terrible job of caring for its employees.
Worse, the district is crippling a generation of students with a flaccid definition of equity in an educational culture where the soft bigotry of low expectations prevails. It was the previous administration’s job to make it otherwise. In that (and so many other things) they failed, but they were not without a legion of willing and equally culpable accomplices.
Ford is still making trucks without Henry. Apple is still planning obsolescence without Steve. I’m sure the school doors will still open in the fall. I am under no illusion. We are all replaceable.
While the district exhaustively and predictably burns time, talent and treasure scouring the planet for the next quarter-of-a-million-dollar superintendent, I hope that the interim, Lisa Kvistad, will seize this opportunity to return humanity, dignity and competence to the Doyle building.
The Madison School District deserves something more than the very finely polished and well-rehearsed presentation of absolutely nothing for the rock-bottom price of $277,000 a year. I pray that she has the courage to empower educators across this city to serve Madison’s students better.