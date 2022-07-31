Saskia, a Wisconsinite from West Allis, has been living with Type I Diabetes for the past 18 years. In order to manage her health and stay alive, Saskia takes two types of insulin every single day. One vial of each type costs up to $200, and she relies on four vials of each type each month. Recently one of her medications increased by over $150 per vial, and now one month’s supply of this medication is nearly $1,500.
While Saskia does have insurance through her employer, a large portion of her paycheck still goes toward covering the cost that her insurance does not cover. In between paychecks, Saskia monitors her expenses — no matter how essential — very closely.
Every day, our organizers are in communities across the state, talking to Wisconsinites like Saskia. We are listening to working families on what issues impact them the most, and the issue that frequently rises to the top of the list is the price of prescription drugs.
Like Saskia, millions of folks across the Badger State rely on prescription drugs to help them manage and treat chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and heart diseases. In 2019 alone, Wisconsinites spent over $1.3 billion on prescription drug costs.
Prescription drugs have become so expensive that many forego their medications altogether. In 2017, nearly one quarter of Wisconsinites reported that they stopped taking prescribed medication because of the cost, and polling demonstrates that 53% of Wisconsin adults are concerned about being able to afford their medications.
No family should be forced to choose between paying the bills and affording essential care. In comparison to other industrialized countries, Americans pay nearly three times more for their prescription medications, while pharmaceutical companies bring in record profits.
This week, it was announced that President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress reached a deal — the Inflation Reduction Act — that will lower costs and improve health care for millions of families. Essential to the Inflation Reduction Act is giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, something Medicare has been unable to do for the past 20 years. This will ensure seniors pay no more than $2,000 annually for their prescriptions and protect every American from skyrocketing price increases for the medications they need to survive.
This bill is not only what working families in Wisconsin and across our country need; it is what people want. Nine in 10 Americans support Medicare having the ability to negotiate drug prices. In Wisconsin, 89% of older voters were more likely to vote for candidates who support allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.
Thanks to Biden’s leadership, Democrats in both the Senate and the House have pledged to pass this historic health care bill before the August recess. We are thankful to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Reps. Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan for looking out for the needs of working families and seniors in Wisconsin.
By reducing health care premiums and lowering prescription drug prices, Biden and Democrats in Congress are delivering on their promise to lower health care costs and to make health care more accessible and equitable.
Unfortunately, Sen. Ron Johnson has not indicated that he will support any of the measures in the bill. Johnson, we urge you to support the Inflation Reduction Act and give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices. This key change in policy will in turn give working families more power over their health and financial security.