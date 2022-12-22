Perhaps, just perhaps, there may be a solution to address the near unanimous conclusion that the “old jail” in the City-County Building and the Ferris work release facility should be closed for a variety of reasons and that the “new jail” in the Public Safety Building (PSB) should be expanded.
The county executive, the sheriff, the County Board and others have worked diligently for years to find an answer. But politics, inflation, COVID and delay have complicated the process. The final straw was the revelation that despite nearly everyone’s understanding to the contrary, the PSB as originally constructed would not support the addition of more floors. What was thought could be accomplished for about $20 million in 2006 has now ballooned to about seven times that amount. Nevertheless, it is imperative that the county face and resolve this long overdue issue.
Over the years Dane County and the courts have been very aggressive in trying to reduce the need for incarceration. Court processes have been modified to move prisoners into and through the system as efficiently as possible. There is a deferred prosecution program that offers an alternative to conviction and incarceration when practical and safe. There are specialty courts such as veterans court and drug court to help resolve the underlying roots of some criminal behavior without employing incarceration. Bail policies have been modified to permit the accused to be released from jail when it can be done safely. Most sentenced persons have work-release privileges, which allow controlled release for work and treatment. Many individuals serve part or all of the sentences remotely with electronic monitoring. These diversion programs all help reduce the need for incarceration but do not and cannot eliminate the need altogether. Crime and incarceration are closely linked to population, and Dane County continues to grow rapidly.
I have been involved in the Dane County Court system since 1970. I was a circuit court judge from 1979 to 2011 until my retirement after 32 years on the bench. I have participated in many efforts to deal with the jail population.
In my opinion the problem can be summed up with these words: Dane County is trying to put a square peg in a round hole. It is time to step back and expand the picture.
The new courthouse was built next to the PSB partly because of the efficiencies of transporting defendants to and from court and because it was understood that the PSB could be expanded vertically. We now know that was an incorrect assumption.
I suggest that we look at the issue from the standpoint of function rather than geography. Yes, there will always be individuals who need to be transported from jail to the courthouse and back again. But those individuals represent a fraction of the total jail population. A large percentage of Dane County’s incarcerated individuals are serving sentences and probably will rarely need to be returned to the courthouse. Access to the courthouse for these individuals is a non-issue. There are other smaller categories of individuals that will not significantly impact the overall needs of the jail.
Who does need to be near the courthouse? Those who are newly arrested and who will be going to court. Individuals who have not been convicted and sentenced and who have not been released on bail need to be near the courthouse for court hearings (often occurring quite quickly), and their attorneys will want to have access to them near the courthouse. The PSB was well designed and will serve the county for many decades. Its best use may be as a facility where initial arrests are processed and pre-conviction/pre-sentenced defendants are held.
Where and why should the remainder of the jail-related facilities be built? That will require careful planning among those who know the countywide situation better than I do, but I offer a few suggestions for discussion. The site should be large enough for a one- or two-story jail (if that is what is recommended for efficiency and security). The site should be easily accessible for families and other services with respect to transportation and parking. The site should be large enough to be expandable if needed in the future for the jail, but also large enough to possibly place other facilities, even county government. (County government is for the county and does not have to be in downtown Madison; there may become a time when the City-County Building is better used for other purposes.)
Building costs could be reduced considerably if the site is not downtown and squeezed in between existing buildings. Plus the space being currently considered could be reserved for other needs in the future. Properly planned, the administrative costs of two sites could be minimized. There will be some transportation costs from the new jail to the courthouse if matters cannot be handled remotely, but planning and cooperation with the courts can also reduce those costs.
The stalled process with respect to the jail serves no one, and the status quo is untenable. It is time to identify and execute a humane, realistic, and practical resolution.