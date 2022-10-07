This week, the premiere event for the world’s dairy industry — the World Dairy Expo — came to Madison. From showmanship contests to innovative ideas entering the industry, the expo is traditionally a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate and showcase all that is great in the dairy industry.
Innovation in the dairy industry has come a long way, with many of those strides highlighted at the World Dairy Expo. This week, farmers, policymakers and the public have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the environmental benefits of modern dairy, hay and forage technology, and the diary industry’s goal to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050.
Thanks to the progress made in precision agriculture technology, American dairy farmers lead the world in productivity, producing as much as four times the global average. That increase in productivity has come with an increase in efficiency as well. While American farmers produce 15% of the milk in the world, we do so with only 4% of the world’s cows.
These advances would not be possible without the types of innovation supported by grant programs, tax incentives and low-interest loans made available to farmers by states across the country to encourage the adoption of precision agriculture technology.
These resources assist farmers as they increasingly look to incorporate innovative technologies and equipment that create more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly farming operations. The result is dairy farmers seeing substantive benefits across their entire operations, including higher milk yield, decreases in feed, land and water usage, and a decrease in GHG emissions, as just a few examples of the areas where farmers are realizing improvements. While Wisconsin has many agricultural grant programs available, it does not have one available for the adoption of precision agriculture technology. Such a grant program would allow small-to-mid-sized farmers to compete with large operations that can afford this technology.
The improvements provided by precision agriculture have been substantial for the dairy farming industry. Compared to 2007, America is using nearly 1 million fewer cows to produce the same amount of milk. If we continue the current trajectory, in less than a decade we could produce the same amount of milk with an additional 1.3 million fewer cows than we are using today.
Additionally, advances in precision farming have reduced the required amount of feed necessary for American dairy cows each year by enough to fill Camp Randall Stadium 3,200 times. Greenhouse gas emissions are down by enough to equate to 4 million cars — 1% to 2% of all cars in the United States — permanently off the road. Water usage by dairy farmers has been reduced by over 3 trillion liters per year, or enough to provide water to all of New York City for two years.
As we saw highlighted at the World Dairy Expo this week, continued innovation and improvements are happening daily and are crucial to the future of the American dairy industry. That’s why Wisconsin needs a grant program targeted to precision ag technology.
Government incentives to adopt precision agriculture equipment are making groundbreaking technology and equipment more accessible to dairy farmers and will be a major catalyst to expanding the strides we’ve taken in recent years thanks to innovation in precision agriculture.