During this election season, stories and ads about formerly incarcerated people and the criminal legal system have been in the headlines frequently. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to this ongoing discussion.
We all benefit when people are treated with dignity and respect and when people are given opportunities to flourish in their communities. However, structural racism and classism often prevent this from happening. In order to create the type of safer, stronger, and healthier communities that we all deserve, Wisconsin policymakers must work to fundamentally overhaul the criminal legal system and invest resources to build and strengthen the most directly impacted communities.
Numerous indicators reveal a deep level of racial injustice in Wisconsin that is stripping away opportunities from people. Wisconsin incarcerates Black people and Indigenous people at a higher rate than any other state. Several studies show that Black and brown people are targeted and stopped by police officers at highly disproportionate rates. Other studies have revealed that Wisconsin also has deep levels of racial injustice in household income, educational attainment and child poverty.
Candidates in Wisconsin are either remaining silent about the criminal legal system or they are making outrageous and misleading statements that call for an intensification of the current injustices.
Wisconsin will never be able to solve these problems by putting more police officers on the streets, by building more prisons and by incarcerating more people. Instead, a bold new approach will be needed that relies much more on addressing the root causes of the problems. The current punitive approach is tearing families apart, creating instability in communities and draining resources that could instead be used on commonsense solutions.
It is time for Wisconsin to create a bold Justice Reinvestment Act that will fundamentally transform how resources are allocated in the state. Wisconsin policymakers must push through commonsense policy changes to reduce the prison population like expanding treatment alternatives to incarceration, giving people a fair chance to be released from prison on parole and ending the practice of detaining people for convictionless revocations.
Resources must be redirected to addressing the root causes of crime and to helping formerly incarcerated people flourish in communities. Wisconsin policymakers must invest in the neighborhoods in Wisconsin that have been the most disproportionately harmed by incarceration. They must invest in living-wage jobs; safe, stable and affordable housing; public transportation; violence prevention programs; peer support programs for formerly incarcerated people; high-quality treatment programs and educational opportunities.
The stories of numerous formerly incarcerated people provide evidence of how effective this approach can be. When formerly incarcerated people are treated with dignity and respect and given opportunities for growth, they contribute to building safer and stronger communities. Numerous studies suggest that investing in treatment instead of prisons produces much better outcomes for society. Additionally, connecting formerly incarcerated people with opportunities to earn college degrees and to obtain high-paying jobs has proven to be a wise investment. Formerly incarcerated people who eventually earn college degrees and obtain living wage jobs rarely return to prison.
Directly impacted people, religious leaders, elected officials, candidates and other community members must have the courage to relentlessly lift up this vision for change before and after elections. Ultimately, policymakers at the local, state and federal levels must take action for this vision to move forward, but we all can contribute in some way to moving this vision forward.