STEVENS POINT — Mike Osterholm, an international expert on infectious diseases, can’t help but wonder what would have happened if his efforts to secure another COVID-19 booster shot had been successful.
They weren’t. Despite his caution and diligence on masking and other measures, despite having the full complement of allowable vaccines, and despite his unparalleled knowledge of COVID risks, the virus caught up with him last week.
So after three years of the pandemic, there he was, powering through the symptoms to share his thoughts in a phone interview last week. Maybe it’s his Midwest work ethic. A native of Waukon, Iowa, he has spent his career at the University of Minnesota, while also holding positions at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Osterholm has been a rock for many throughout the pandemic. As director of the Center for Infectious Disease Policy and Research at the University of Minnesota, he has been offering straight talk and common sense throughout the pandemic. That’s what you’d expect from someone who has been investigating infectious diseases for four decades. He’s also a beacon of honesty. Those who listen regularly to his every-other-week “Osterholm Update: COVID 19” podcast have heard him say countless times, “I just don’t know” when it comes to the murky world of viruses. He’ll often add, “and if someone tells you they do know, be careful; they probably have a bridge to sell you.”
What Osterholm does know, and has shared widely, is that the science of this pandemic has saved countless lives. When I reached him, he was taking his Paxlovid while continuing to work.
“It has been a very challenging week trying to figure out how I got it,” he said. “My partner, Fern, and I have been so faithful wearing our N95s. We had a guest over for dinner last week, tested before getting together, ate without our masks and then went to a small music venue, wearing our masks. We all tested positive a couple of days later. Clearly, something happened. We just don’t know what."
The “what” is this: The current COVID variants are among the most infectious viruses known to humans. Fortunately, they’re also less lethal than earlier variants. But don’t tell that to families of 400-plus people who are dying daily in the U.S. from this disease. As Osterholm often says, there are real people behind those numbers.
In recent podcasts and media interviews, Osterholm has criticized decisions at the federal level to administer boosters annually, at the same time people get flu shots. That makes little sense, he says. COVID isn’t a seasonal disease, and since much of the immunity from mRNA vaccines wears off after about six months, he has wondered aloud whether boosters should be offered more frequently, especially for those in high-risk groups. Japan and the United Kingdom recently approved measures to do just that.
“About six weeks ago, I made an attempt to get an additional booster dose," he said. "I was more than six months out from my previous dose. I was unsuccessful. I can’t help but think back and wonder what would have happened if I had gotten that dose. I’ve been pushing hard to be able to get this vaccine more frequently for people 65 and older.”
Actually, he added, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to offer more frequent boosters to those 50 and older, since 97.3% of COVID deaths these days are among those 50 and older. “I know there would be those who wouldn’t take it, but being permissive to say you can have it would make sense. At six months, there’s little protection left from getting the virus and becoming ill.”
Immunity from boosters still prevents severe illness and death. Personally, I would be glad to receive a booster shot intended for someone else who chose not to receive it.
Fortunately for the world, Osterholm was infected now, not three years ago, when he was “doing my best to alert the world to what was coming, and failing.” He was warning in early 2020 that this pandemic was going to take tens of thousands of lives, and getting pushback, sometimes from unlikely sources. “I had approached Journal of the American Medical Association, talking about how we had to move forward on this, and they not only turned me down, but commissioned a one-page cartoon to compare COVID to influenza, and made the case we should be focusing on influenza,” he said. They were wrong; he was right.
So where are we now, well over 1 million deaths later in the U.S.? Here’s an Osterholm snapshot:
Vaccines: “The key message here is as much as these vaccines are not great, they’re very good. They are in fact responsible for saving millions of lives in people who did get them,” he said. Even as immunity wanes, so-called T-cell immunity from vaccines “played a role in making me not seriously ill.” Strategies to create and distribute vaccines are part of a Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy vaccine roadmap, but aren’t getting much traction, he said, adding: “We will regret wasting even one day. The only thing we can do is look at those who are vaccinated and not." Current estimates are that unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die from COVID infections than those who have received boosters. “These are not figures pulled out of the air,” he said.
Respiratory protection: A recent Cochran Review cast doubt the efficacy of both masks and N95 respirators. Osterholm doesn’t see much value in masks either, but N95s are another matter. And data from countries like Japan, which relied heavily on respiratory protection as opposed to shutdowns, confirms that. “I continue to be very supportive of N95 use,” he said. He has also been adamant that N95s are much more effective than surgical and cloth masks. As the Centers for Disease Control notes: “An N95 FFR is a type of respirator which removes particles from the air that are breathed through it. These respirators filter out at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) particles. N95 FFRs are capable of filtering out all types of particles, including bacteria and viruses.” Unfortunately, even health care providers don’t seem to get that message.
COVID origins: Several U.S. agencies lean toward a natural spillover from an infected animal, while others point to a laboratory leak. Recently, the Department of Energy joined the FBI in leaning toward a laboratory origin, though with little confidence. Truth is, we may never know, Osterholm has said. That wasn’t good enough for some who threatened him personally via email, claiming he was pro-China. Truth is, he has frequently criticized China for lack of transparency and its failed zero-COVID policy. He’s also anything but sanguine about laboratory safety. “I’ve been agnostic on origins, though the data we do have strongly supports a natural spillover. I’ve also been shouting from rooftop about the need for lab safety. I fully believe a lab situation is possible.”
Generation gap: “I would be the first to support the fact it is not a uniformly serious illness. If you’re under age 17, the risk of death in a car accident is much higher.” His advice for the more vulnerable: “I would argue if you’re 65 and over, even 50 and over, if you want to protect yourself, wear an N95 in public and get fully vaccinated.” A bit of good news if you are infected: Long COVID seems to be on the decline.
Preparedness: Congress failed to act last year on creating a 9/11-type bipartisan commission to explore how we responded and how to better prepare for future pandemics. Instead, we have partisan hearings and finger-pointing. But states can take action, he said. “Every state should be doing a hot wash of what happened in their state. What are the lessons learned? Not to have blame, not to be partisan, but to get answers.”
Not the last: “Probably the most important message is this is not going to be the last of these coronaviruses, and this is not the big one.” The big one will combine the current virus’s transmissibility with the lethal characteristics of earlier viruses. “People have a hard time understanding this, but it’s why we have to be prepared,” he said. “It could happen tomorrow. H2N2 is the one we’re waiting for.” That's the so-called “Asian flu” pandemic of 1957-58, which killed 1 million to 4 million people. The danger with re-emergence is that people under 50 have no immunity. It could be a pandemic of the young.
Viruses, it turns out, follow their own rules, not ours. As Osterholm says, COVID “keeps throwing 220-miles-per-hour curveballs at us.”
Fortunately, we have a good catcher at the plate.