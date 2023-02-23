Extremism infuses political discourse at both the state and national levels. It affects us all. The increasing perils for targeted communities are chilling and antidemocratic. Violence as a political weapon destabilizes our social foundation.
From 2019 to 2020, homicides in the United States increased 30% — the largest rise in modern history. The CDC reports nearly 21,000 people killed by firearms — 6.3 lives for every 100,000 Americans.
Compared to similar countries, the U.S. ranks first in firearm homicides internationally. Age-adjusted firearm homicides in the U.S. are 22 times greater than the European Union.
The U.S. experienced 39 mass murders — three or more fatalities — in the first six weeks of 2023 alone. The scenes of anguish and political inaction are increasingly familiar to Americans.
Congressional Republicans handed out gun lapel pins to adorn themselves on a day dedicated to the memories of gun victims, and grenades were distributed by another on the House floor. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert often pose with weaponry in hand, and Boebert led a “prayer” session last month calling for the demise of our nation’s president.
Political violence blocks the deliberations we need to heal our nation. No Founding Father envisioned semiautomatic weaponry slaying innocent civilians on a weekly basis in American communities. That was not their original intent.
On Feb. 2 a Federal Appeals Court held that men accused of domestic violence could indeed procure firearms. The opinion was based on an earlier Supreme Court decision that overturned New York state’s law restricting firearms. When it comes to life, Republicans appear to be quite conflicted.
The dehumanizing agenda is fueled by a white, patriarchal ideology that appeals to a unique “masculine” form of misogyny, rather than to the ideal of guardianship, intended to protect women and children at a time of crisis.
Mass shooters are 98% male. Psychology Today found that firearms promote a sense of masculine identity for those struggling with self-esteem or earlier trauma.
And the furies spare no children. Extremists babble on the airwaves that students who survived school massacres in Florida and Connecticut are false-flag actors, perpetuating the devastation for families who lost their children, while trying to obfuscate the surefire clarity of death by bullets.
Five students were killed in 2015 with 35 more injured. By 2022, school deaths rose to 27 students with 118 injured. The Sandy Hook Promise reports 948 school shootings since the 2012 tragedy there. Since the 1999 Columbine assault, nearly 300,000 students were on campuses that experienced a school shooting.
In 2020, the most recent year with CDC data, firearms were the number-one cause of death for kids ages 1-19 in the United States, taking the lives of 4,357 children.
In June of 2016 the Pulse Nightclub shooting killed 49 and wounded 53 in an Orlando onslaught, the second largest mass shooting in U.S. history. In November of 2022, an assassin entered Club Q in Colorado Springs using an AR-15, killing five innocents and injuring 25 others because of who they were, standing outside the old-guard norms of an increasingly militant, authoritarian male hierarchy.
Thomas Jefferson held that the Constitution was like a new coat for a child, and that as the nation grew the coat would expand to cover emerging complexities of the evolving nation. But today’s Supreme Court holds no such perspective. Instead, it’s opened a panoply of regressive interpretations. The court seeks to roll back avenues of democratic promise gained after lifetimes of struggle, opening the doors to intensified political oppression.
The largest fig leaf in American politics today is the faux religiosity that shrouds the harm that political and judicial actors are inflicting upon millions of innocents. The perverse moral justifications used to perpetuate the wholesale suffering are the stuff of fascism.
Someone once said: No man can claim to truly love God when he fails to love his brothers.