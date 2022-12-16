For millions of Americans, myself included, higher education is the key to unlocking the American Dream. Whether it’s college or trade school, education past high school opens up doors for young Americans and prepares us to serve our communities.
But these opportunities come at an increasingly steep price these days. The average cost of a four-year college has increased by over 30% since 2010. The key to the American Dream has become so expensive that it’s become the norm for students to come out of school tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
Monthly payments squeeze budgets, forcing borrowers to put off significant milestones — buying a house, starting a business, having a child — because they don’t have the breathing room they need to afford it.
President Joe Biden is all about giving working families more breathing room in their budgets, which is why he’s taken action to relieve the stress of loan payments for millions.
Since he took office, borrowers have had vital relief from payments that allow many to simply survive and others to continue working toward prosperity. In addition, he recently announced a historic debt relief program to eliminate student debt by up to $20,000 for people making under $125,000 a year — meaning one in four Black borrowers and roughly half of Latino borrowers will see their debt completely eliminated. But right now, this historic student debt relief is on hold because of opposition from Republicans in Congress and conservative judges who don’t share Biden’s vision for more accessible, affordable education.
Biden is confident that his plan is legal and will be upheld by the Court, and he’s not going to stop fighting on behalf of borrowers in Wisconsin and across the country. He knows firsthand how difficult it is to afford college, and that’s why he’s worked from day one to bring down costs and expand access to quality education for all Americans.
Just like me, he’s determined to make sure future generations don't struggle the same way we have to afford higher education, whether at four-year colleges, community colleges or trade schools.
I applaud Biden for his decisive action and commitment to lower costs, increase opportunity and unlock the American dream for all.