The past few years have been a struggle for our community, but I’ve been proud of the resilience of our friends and neighbors across Milwaukee.
As your state senator, I have seen firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us here in Milwaukee, particularly communities of color. The pandemic exacerbated a lot of problems and worsened existing inequalities. With the cost of everyday items like food and fuel still too high for many of us, we must look at ways to ease the financial burden of prescription drugs — a burden that is only amplified for those impacted by chronic disease.
Over the past 20 years, modern medicine has made incredible advancements in treating life-threatening illnesses, including cancer, ALS, hemophilia and lupus. Just this past fall, the FDA approved a new drug for type 1 diabetics that delays the need for insulin shots, blood-sugar monitoring and diet modifications by years, and a new mRNA therapy that would help thousands of patients affected by cystic fibrosis to treat the underlying cause of the disease.
But these drugs are only effective in helping those living with chronic illnesses if they can afford to buy them. That seems to get harder by the day with the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs.
Up until recently there had been at least one solution to this problem: drug makers and nonprofits stepped in to support patients and families with copay assistance savings programs, which help reduce out-of-pocket costs for medication and treatment. The savings that the programs provided were to be put towards a patient’s insurance deductible, which enabled them to hit their out-of-pocket maximum, while insurance would cover the rest of the cost.
A few years ago, insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) found a loophole in laws meant to ensure that people have access to life-saving medicine by categorizing new treatments as “non-essential,” even when there are no generic options available for nearly 80% of these treatments. By doing this, insurers could avoid counting copay assistance payments for so-called “non-essential” drugs towards their customers’ deductibles. They had no problem accepting the money they got from patient assistance programs, but they made sure to double-dip by forcing people to pay thousands more than they should to reach their annual deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.
The copay accumulator scheme has not gotten a lot of press because most people impacted don’t even know that their health plan has one until they get hit with a surprise bill showing that they owe money for a deductible that they’d already paid. If they can’t pay up, they’re faced with the horrifying prospect of not being able to continue to use the best treatment modern medicine has found to treat or manage their illness.
That is why I was proud to join my colleagues in the state Legislature in introducing the bipartisan All Copays Count legislation, which would end the copay accumulator scheme by ensuring both self-paid and co-pay assistance payments count toward someone’s maximum out of pocket cost or annual deductible. The bill also serves to close a loophole that currently allows health plans to declare whether a prescription is “essential” or not. Most importantly, this bill will help ensure that people can get the life-saving medications they need to survive, without worrying about whether they can afford them.
While we must act in Wisconsin right away, I am heartened to see that there is bipartisan legislation being debated in Congress as well: H.R. 5801, the Help Ensure Lower Patient Copays Act. To make the kind of progress we deserve in lowering prescription drug costs, both Wisconsin and Congress must act to protect patients and take these insurance companies and PBMs to task.
Please join me in urging the passage of the All Copays Count legislation here in the Badger State, and in asking our Members of Congress to support the HELP Act this year.