Like so many child care providers, Corrine Hendrickson had a hard time getting through the pandemic. Having owned and operated Corrine’s Little Explorers in New Glarus since 2007, balancing quality and affordability for parents while providing herself with a living wage was not a new challenge.
That is because historically we have underinvested in child care in Wisconsin and across our country. This left providers struggling to make ends meet, and families with little to no options for quality, affordable child care in their community. The lack of child care options in Hendrickson’s community moved her to open her own family child care center after she became a parent and realized she was not alone in struggling to find care. Opening a family child care center filled a gap for not only herself, but for children and families in New Glarus.
This started to change two years ago when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided historic levels of funding for the child care industry. Two years ago, we were able to get a taste of the benefits that providers and families experience when we adequately invest in child care, children and our future.
For two years, The American Rescue Plan Act has provided monthly stabilization funds to regulated child care providers in Wisconsin. This has allowed Hendrickson and many other providers to increase wages for their hardworking staff and improve the quality of the care they are able to provide, without burdening families with higher bills.
Across Wisconsin, a total of $357 million in stabilization funds were allocated to support both family and group child care centers and their enrolled families. All regulated child care businesses are eligible to receive the monthly grants to support children enrolled in those programs. Nationwide, more than 90% of the providers who received this assistance said it helped them to stay open.
With a child care provider shortage across Wisconsin, this has also provided more incentive for people to join the child care workforce and stay in it, or even open a center of their own. Altogether, the American Rescue Plan Act has increased access to quality child care for working families.
Supporting the child care sector also translates to growth in our economy and participation in our workforce, especially for women. In March of 2021, mothers with children under the age of 6 were employed at a rate that was roughly 3% below the rate from two years prior. After two years, and relief from the American Rescue Plan Act, women with children under 6 are now employed at the same rate as before the pandemic.
There is certainly a lot to celebrate on the second anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, and stories like Hendrickson’s highlight what is possible if essential care workers are provided with the tools and resources they need to build and maintain quality, affordable child care.
Unfortunately, the child care stabilization funds from the American Rescue Plan will run out later this year, and there is not currently a plan to reinstate a similar support system. That means thousands of care providers and workers will lose the stability they have briefly been given, and families will struggle to find and afford quality child care for their children. Difficult decisions between participating in our work force and affording child care will be made if nothing changes.
Today, we are celebrating the American Rescue Plan’s second anniversary by recognizing how it has impacted working families and providers like Hendrickson across Wisconsin by making care more accessible and affordable. And today, we are also calling on our representatives in Washington, D.C., to build on these investments and provide more support to child care providers and families.