With three weeks to go until Election Day, all signs point to close elections, both here in Wisconsin and across the country. Hanging in the balance is control of Congress and numerous state offices.
While surveys indicate that the issues of the economy, abortion rights, crime and threats to democracy top the list of voters concerns, there is another issue that could have an important impact on the outcome of the elections that hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves. That issue is the climate crisis. Recently, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called it “the under-the-radar issue in the race” for the Senate between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson.
Climate is usually midway down the list when voters are asked what their top issues in this election are. A Marquette University Law School poll released in mid-September found climate change ranked eighth on the list of concerns for voters. Nonetheless, climate could help decide the outcome of some elections because of the nature of non-presidential elections.
In off-year elections like this November, turnout is key. Even more important than persuading voters which candidate to support is persuading potential voters to actually vote. The Marquette poll released last week illustrates this well. That poll differentiated between likely voters and all registered voters. Among the respondents that the survey identified as likely voters, Johnson had a substantial lead over Barnes, and the governor’s race was essentially a tie. However, the results were very different if all registered voters were included. Among that larger group, the poll found that Barnes and Johnson were tied and Tony Evers had a good-sized lead over Tim Michels.
A recent survey from the Environmental Voter Project found that there is a significant group of registered voters who don’t consistently vote but say their top priority is the climate crisis. These voters usually turn out in presidential years but often don’t vote in mid-term elections. These occasional voters were twice as likely as consistent voters to choose a candidate based on climate change.
Disproportionately, voters who support climate candidates, but may not vote, are under 35. It’s a truism in politics that older voters turn out at much higher levels than younger voters. A Washington Post survey found only 49% of young Americans said they are “absolutely certain to vote” in the November midterms, compared to 84% of those over 65. Using the climate issue to motivate younger voters to turn out could pay big dividends for Democrats.
Democrats have good reason to place greater emphasis on climate. On no other issue are they viewed as favorably. A common polling question is, “Which party do you trust more” on a particular issue. On climate, voters trust Democrats over Republicans by a margin of more than 20%. No other issue comes close to being as favorable for Democrats.
Not only do voters trust Democrats far more on climate, but it’s an issue on which Democrats have really delivered. This year, Congressional Democrats passed and President Biden signed into law the largest effort ever to address the climate crisis. The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is projected to slash U.S. carbon emissions by more than 40% by 2030.
Climate could be an especially important issue in the Wisconsin Senate race. Barnes is a strong advocate for climate action and is chair of the Governors Climate Change Task Force. By contrast, Johnson has called climate change "bullshit" and said he does not believe in the scientific consensus of human-caused global warming.
In a close election, emphasizing the vast difference on climate could propel Barnes to victory.