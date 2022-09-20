Please excuse me for mangling a popular metaphor, but this is the summer that the climate chickens came home to roost.
From last week’s record downpour in Racine to record heat waves in Europe to record floods in Kentucky to record high temperatures in the American West to record floods in Pakistan to record droughts in the Southwest to record wild fires in Spain to record melting of the Greenland ice sheet, this was indeed the summer the climate crisis was impossible to ignore.
I know I just used the word “record” repeatedly, but unfortunately that’s appropriate. As one national TV weather reporter put it, "breaking records is becoming routine.”
The list of weather extremes in our country this summer has been off the charts. For example, in just one five-week period, there were six instances of 1,000-year rain events. These are storms that are supposed to occur only once a millennium, yet we witnessed six of them in little more than a month. Dallas received 13 inches of precipitation in 12 hours. Death Valley, one of the driest places on Earth, was hit by a record deluge. Other areas battered included St. Louis, Mississippi, southeastern Illinois and Kentucky. In addition to those storms in July and August, southeastern Wisconsin faced record-shattering rains earlier this month. While the amount of overall precipitation has not increased markedly, global warming is causing the rain to come in dangerous bursts.
Western states have experienced the other end of weather extremes. The west is plagued with a drought that is causing the crucial reservoirs of Lake Mead and Lake Powell to shrink to such low levels that essential water supplies and hydroelectric production are severely threatened. Record-breaking heat waves have sent temperatures soaring above 110 degrees for days at a time. More than 100 million Americans have suffered through unprecedented high temperatures.
The effects of the climate crisis are not confined to the U.S. by any means. A heat wave in usually cool England sent temperatures soaring to a record 104 degrees. Wildfires in Europe have burned nearly three times as much land this year than average. And the drought there has been so extreme that rivers and reservoirs have dried up, exposing long submerged sights such as a sunken flotilla of Nazi warships, a first century Roman bridge and the Spanish Stonehenge, an archeological site from the Neolithic era.
Elsewhere, the Middle East saw record temperatures, China is facing its worst drought on record, and much of Pakistan is flooded from extraordinary rainfall. At the ends of the earth, the Greenland ice sheet is undergoing massive losses, and in Antarctica, the Thwaites Ice Shelf could collapse within the next three years, leading to a dramatic rise in the sea level.
Why is this happening? While there is always variability in the weather, the underlying reason for many extreme weather events is human generated heat trapping pollution. Global warming supercharges weather events — essentially putting them on steroids. Warmer air holds more moisture, fueling more ferocious storms. And very rapid warming of the Arctic affects the jet stream that controls much of the weather in the Northern Hemisphere. Hotter temperatures create more frequent and more intense heat waves as well as an increase in droughts and wildfires.
However, there is a bright spot. The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (which was opposed by every single Republican) contains more than 100 climate provisions that are projected to slash U.S. carbon emissions by more than 40%. The $369 billion in climate and clean energy investment in the bill is by far the largest effort ever to address the climate crisis.