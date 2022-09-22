My career has been about protecting our climate and water for over a decade. There have been few moments of optimism. In August, when President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, he enacted the biggest climate investment in history. This is a rare moment to celebrate and seize.
The stakes — stability, safety, survival itself — could not be higher. This year, historic heat and droughts cover the West. Floods in Kentucky killed dozens of residents. Here in Wisconsin, we’ve seen record temperatures and rainfall this year, like many recent years. All the while, the cost of dirty fossil fuels keeps going up.
Congress and the president saw the price of inaction and responded with historic investments in cleaner, cheaper energy. Today is a new day for climate action in the United States.
We are now, finally, on a path to spark new technologies, leverage the carbon-storing powers of nature, incentivize cleaner energy and build local resilience. We will begin to address the disproportionate effects of air pollution and climate change on marginalized communities. And all of this will create new jobs, strengthen energy security and lower prices.
This legislation takes direct action to stop the worst impacts of the ever-worsening climate crisis. It strengthens America’s energy security by putting money into reducing energy costs and emissions, all while creating millions of good-paying, clean-energy jobs. The savings, jobs and other life-changing benefits in this law will reach communities across Wisconsin and change them for the better.
The Inflation Reduction Act can lower energy costs for working people. Wisconsin families can lower energy costs with rebates to upgrade to energy-efficient appliances and make repairs to our homes. Low and moderate income households will get added help to lower costs to upgrade to cleaner water heaters, dryers, stoves and ovens.
Thanks to this new law, families and local businesses can use tax credits to help cover the cost of installing solar projects. Solar energy will help Wisconsin households and businesses save money on energy costs and stretch our budgets.
New funds for states and communities will help upgrade local building energy codes to save homeowners in Wisconsin over $1,000 on their energy bills per year.
Cost savings are just the beginning of the economic benefits from this legislation. The Inflation Reduction Act’s strong labor standards focus on creating good-paying jobs for American workers. This is great news for Wisconsin workers, turbocharging our state’s already booming clean energy economy. There are 71,370 people in clean energy jobs across Wisconsin, and the Inflation Reduction Act bets on these Wisconsin workers and an estimated $4 billion of investment in clean power and storage the state may see between now and 2030.
By the year 2100, within many of our children’s lifetimes, climate change is estimated to cost Wisconsin over $5.1 billion a year. The Inflation Reduction Act is an investment in safety and stability as we grapple with bigger floods, higher temperatures and rising prices. While this is a major step, it can’t be our last. Now state and local leaders will shape how the new law is implemented, and hopefully build on this progress.
The Inflation Reduction Act is a victory for Wisconsin’s environment and economy. We have more to do, but today we can celebrate.