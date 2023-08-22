It's been many decades since I competed in youth sports, but I still distinctly remember that the kid we all hated was the cheater. That memory comes to mind because of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' draconian reaction to the possibility that the new Supreme Court majority may review legislative gerrymandering.
Vos is Wisconsin's biggest cheater. He’s been speaker for more than a decade only because he and his cohorts have cheated to retain control of the state Assembly by denying the people of Wisconsin a fair vote.
For the past 12 years, the good people of Wisconsin have been deprived of the ability to decide which party controls the Legislature because of the most extreme partisan gerrymandering in the nation. For all practical purposes we might as well cancel elections for the state Legislature because the incredibly skewed maps of legislative districts dictate that Republicans win even when they lose the overall vote by significant margins.
But the public has had enough and has voted repeatedly to end gerrymandering. In advisory referendums in county after county, the vote to end gerrymandering has been overwhelming. Gov. Tony Evers was elected on an explicit platform of ending gerrymandering. He exercised his veto authority to uphold that campaign promise, but the right-wing majority on the state Supreme Court ignored precedent and the will of the people. They not only retained gerrymandering but actually made it even more extreme.
Last April, the public finally had the opportunity to meaningfully vote to end gerrymandering, and they voted in a landslide to elect Justice Janet Protasiewicz to the Supreme Court. Her election means the partisan right-wing majority that perpetuated gerrymandering has been replaced by a majority of fair-minded justices who can reconsider whether gerrymandering is constitutional
Vos is getting desperate now that his ability to cheat to retain power may be coming, at long last, to an end. Lawsuits have been filed to overturn gerrymandering on constitutional grounds, and they will inevitably end up in the state Supreme Court. On the flimsiest of grounds, Cheater Vos is threatening to impeach the recently elected Protasiewicz just for doing her job. His aim is to do anything he can to stymy democracy and retain power through cheating.
His rationale for impeachment is ridiculous. Protasiewicz, and every other analyst in the world, noted that the grossly gerrymandered maps are indeed gerrymandered. That’s not an opinion; it’s an uncontestable fact. When the case comes before the Supreme Court, the question won’t be whether the maps are rigged — that’s an undeniable truth. The question before the court will be whether rigged maps violate the state constitution, and Protasiewicz has been extremely careful not to express an opinion on that issue.
Cheater Vos has come up with a bizarre excuse to claim the maps aren’t the reason Republicans can’t lose. Of course, he knows better than anyone that the maps are rigged because he’s the guy who rigged them. He absurdly claims that Republicans win because they have “better candidates.” The reality is that the legislative districts are so skewed that in most districts Republicans could run the proverbial yellow dog (or horse’s ass, for that matter) and win.
Vos’ cheating is a part of a disgraceful pattern. Republicans will do anything to hold on to power — democracy and American values be damned. They storm our nation’s Capitol, engineer a criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they lost by 7 million votes, threaten to hang the former vice president for performing his constitutional duties and plot to negate the vote of the people for a Supreme Court justice.