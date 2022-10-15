On Saturday Oct. 1 there was a demonstration in front of the JP Morgan Chase Bank on the Capitol Square. What’s the point? Why Chase? Why spend a beautiful fall Saturday doing that? What does Tim Michels have to do with it?
Every Chase Bank location is a crime scene — this company is stealing our future, our children’s future.
Chase Bank is the world’s largest financier of fossil fuel companies and their infrastructure projects. Since the Paris Agreement was signed, it has loaned them $268 billion. Chase even supports projects bringing tar sands oil, the dirtiest fossil fuel, to market. Enbridge Line 5, which cuts through northern Wisconsin, is a climate time bomb that relies on Chase investment. Enbridge has a long and violent track record. In its dealings with the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Enbridge has ignored Indigenous sovereignty and treaty rights, and its actions threaten the fragile and sacred waters of the great north.
Tim Michaels, the GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor, is the CEO of Michels Corp., which contracted with Enbridge to install a new Line 3 in Minnesota last year. While doing horizontal directional drilling under waterways, Enbridge and the Michels Corp. failed to follow their own construction plans, digging deeper than their permit allowed. This botched work led to the piercing of three aquifers, causing at least 300 million gallons of groundwater to be illegally released in the middle of a drought.
In Minnesota, Enbridge did permanent damage to pristine waters while installing Line 3. We must not let them do the same to Wisconsin.
Climate change is causing an existential crisis that threatens the very underpinnings of our civilization. If we don’t transition quickly to a 100% renewable energy economy, large segments of the planet will simply be uninhabitable. The United Nations warns of mass dislocation in just 30 years of up to 1.2 billion refugees due to extreme weather events, rising seas, famine and war. Already this year we’ve witnessed unprecedented climate disasters: heatwaves, droughts, fires and floods, including 33 million people displaced in Pakistan due to flooding of one-third of the country. This is grossly unfair. The people who are and will be most affected by climate change are the poor and communities of color here in the United States and worldwide. And they have contributed the least to the emissions that are causing warming.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it well: “Nations need to move away much faster from fossil fuels for humankind to retain any hope of preventing a perilous future on an overheated planet. This is a climate emergency; delay means death. We have an obligation to act.”
In Wisconsin, Enbridge and Tim Michels threaten not only the Lake Superior watershed. They threaten us all.