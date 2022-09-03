It seems our world has grown more and more complicated over the last few years with ballooning and complex new problems popping up everywhere. And just when we sense we are on the cusp of “normalcy,” new sources of anxiety emerge: inflation, monkeypox, war, election deniers. What’s next?
If we are feeling these stresses, though, just imagine how young people might feel. In this context of an ever-changing, more complicated world, I can’t imagine something more important than young people feeling seen, safe and celebrated. But the popular discourse around youth seems to be mostly about them being one of the emerging problems too. Too many fights, too many cars being stolen, too much talking through TikTok. Kids deserve better, and luckily there are places where they are celebrated.
In a recent local research project, when asked where young people feel healthy and safe, they ranked their neighborhood centers above their schools. But neighborhood center buildings aren’t anything special by themselves; often they are just a converted duplex bursting at the seams. What makes young people thrive in these spaces is the people inside, the youth workers. People like Nanceny Fatou Fanny, Erics Peters, Johnny Kennedy, Tauri Robinson, Daukesha J. McCurty, Megan Woodward, Sarah Karlson, Dr. Roxie Hentz, Allie Dunham, Monica Cloutier, Will Smith and Sabrina Ruedinger. These dozen people were recently recognized by Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers as the 2022 MOST Outstanding Youth Workers. They are the people who provide stability for youth in a complex and changing world.
We know when kids have consistent access to people like this in their lives they, and our community, reap the benefits. Youth programs work. They increase health and academic outcomes, prepare kids with the social and emotional capacity to thrive, allow parents to work, thus increasing their earning potential, and reduce violent incidents in the community. Youth programs are not just beneficial for kids and their parents, they are a public good — an investment in our community's future.
But access to these opportunities are wildly unequal. Thousands of kids in Madison still have barriers preventing them from participating in afterschool, summer and youth programs, and those barriers are concentrated within BIPOC communities. The barriers aren’t mysterious, either. They are well-known and documented, and nearly all revolve around a lack of funding. This is the context underneath all youth programs: urgent need, scarce resources and high stakes. Organizations and leaders are trying to do as much good for as many families as possible, with few resources. While this reality should unsettle us, embolden us with a commitment to change the way things are, there is also something to celebrate here: the people and organizations that make magic happen for our community’s kids.
On Aug. 25 I was proud to celebrate the field of afterschool and a dozen particularly outstanding individuals who put their bodies on the frontlines to support young people. These are people who were nominated by their peers and selected by students. They deserve to be celebrated, and, as exceptional as they are, they also represent a field full of people like them. People who work endlessly, with spirit, joy and creativity for our kids. That is what our kids deserve and that is worth celebrating.
If you’re interested in learning more about the winners, click here. And if you’re interested in supporting the field and the people in it, check out mostmadison.org to find an organization near you to donate to, volunteer with or simply say thank you.