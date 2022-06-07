Given recent events, I think we could all use something to celebrate, and a celebration it will be this week as a major environmental effort comes to a successful conclusion. It’s a story of an important part of our Wisconsin landscape protected, a tale of the generosity of many good people and of a key state environmental law working just the way it should.
What is being celebrated is the expansion of one of the largest contiguous prairies in the region. Grasslands (prairies and oak savannas) once covered millions of acres of southern Wisconsin, but less than one-half of 1% remain. The Natural Heritage Inventory calls prairies and oak savannas “the most decimated and threatened plant communities in the Midwest.”
That’s why the successful effort to protect a large area of grassland near Blue Mounds is so significant. The imminent acquisition of a large property adjacent to the existing Mounds View Grasslands Preserve will help protect not only an endangered landscape, but also numerous endangered species. The expanded preserve will total nearly 1,000 acres and will result in one of the largest prairie recovery projects in the region.
This restored and protected prairie, as well as many others in the upper Midwest, is the work of the Prairie Enthusiasts, concerned citizens who give their time and money to purchase remaining prairies and maintain and restore them. It’s a labor of love for folks who don’t want to see us lose a vital part of our natural heritage. To learn more about their work (or to visit one of their preserves), visit theprairieenthusiasts.org.
The expansion of Mounds View Prairie is the result of a successful $3 million fundraising effort that exemplifies the importance of the partnership between concerned citizens and government conservation agencies (full disclosure: I served as honorary chair of the fundraising committee for this effort). The largest portion of the money for the land purchase comes from private donations. Land trusts like the Prairie Enthusiasts, which accept charitable donations for land conservation, are an essential part of the effort to protect the best of what is left of our wonderful Wisconsin natural heritage. Important too were matching funds from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Wisconsin’s Nelson-Knowles Stewardship Fund.
As a legislator, when I was developing the Stewardship Fund more than three decades ago, I wasn’t originally sold on the idea of providing funds to private groups. I was concerned about potential misuse of public money. Fortunately, I was persuaded that by providing matching grants to nonprofit land trusts like the Prairie Enthusiasts, the Stewardship Fund could not only leverage its funding for more protected land but also enlist the enthusiasm of the many people involved in Wisconsin’s conservation groups. Based on the great success of the match grants over the years, I’m sure glad that we were able to include this component of the Stewardship Fund.
The preserve addition contains one of the most intact and highest quality unplowed prairie remnants in the Upper Midwest. The land harbors more than two dozen rare and endangered species of plants, animals, insects, reptiles and birds. In addition to the numerous ecological benefits of the expanded preserve, it is a place of beauty, especially when the colorful prairie plants are at their peak.
The preserve will soon be open to the public for photography, birdwatching, hiking, snowshoeing, hunting and fishing. If you come to visit (and you should), be sure to say a word of thanks for the good people who have contributed their money or sweat to protect an essential part of the state we love.