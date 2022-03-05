Total political catastrophe was averted in Wisconsin. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld the governor's maps for both the state legislative districts and congressional districts. While these are not truly fair maps, they do a far better job protecting the votes of communities of color in Milwaukee than the maps previously drawn by the Legislature.
Wisconsinites deserve better. To understand why, you need to understand what made these district maps so bad in the first place.
Wisconsinites of every color, creed, background and zip code can all agree that it should be voters who pick the leaders in our state, not politicians picking their voters. Lawmakers shouldn’t be permitted to rig the process in their own favor, yet that’s exactly what’s been happening in Wisconsin for more than a decade. Partisan lawmakers drew up unfair voting districts in 2011 with maps that favor the majority party and which served as the basis for the maps we’re seeing today. These gerrymandered maps are how politicians have been carving up our communities, dividing neighborhoods and silencing certain voices for their own political gain.
Last year, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the partisan voting maps drawn by the Legislature, forcing the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up the matter. The court announced it would take a “least-change” approach when assessing the maps, effectively enshrining the old gerrymandered map from 2011. Most Wisconsinites know the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, with its least-change approach, the court has effectively taken the stance that they won’t fix our gerrymandered maps simply because they’re already so broken. Because of this wrongheaded approach, the few good, fair maps proposed in our state weren’t allowed to be considered, much less adopted. What we got instead was the least gerrymandered of an extremely gerrymandered set of maps.
The consequences of gerrymandering can’t be overstated. More than just electoral maps, our voting districts determine the allocation of funding for schools, hospitals, public transport, broadband and other essential services. A fair districting process is also essential to guarantee that the voices of Wisconsinites are heard. When we don’t have fair representation, elected officials don’t need to listen to their constituents. This means issues like Medicare expansion, air quality and safe drinking water are ignored year after year. The truth is that an overwhelming majority of over 70% of Wisconsinites want fair maps, health care for all, excellent education for our children and strong voting rights. Our elected officials should represent our interests — not those of their political party or wealthy corporate donors.
This week's ruling should be a wake-up call for all Wisconsinites. We can do better than this. If we want a fair, functioning democracy in our state, we need to make gerrymandering a thing of the past through legislative action.
There’s a set of bills right here in Wisconsin, Assembly Bill 389 and Senate Bill 395, and a newly introduced constitutional amendment that would protect against partisan gerrymandering. Like most Wisconsinites, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will continue to advocate for transparently drawn, nonpartisan maps that are representative of voters — not politicians seeking a partisan advantage and reelection. It’s the least Wisconsinites deserve.