It was a powerful feeling.
A holiday barbecue ended early, and my friend Joe and I went to the nearest bar to shoot some eight ball and catch up. Several others at the barbecue came along.
The joint was crowded, and it was half an hour before our turn came up to play. As I crouched to reach for the pool rack, a man approached.
“That’s OK,” he said. “I got it.”
He was tall with a thin mustache and long scraggly hair. An unlit cigarette hung from his lips.
“My buddy and I are about to play,” I said, pointing to Joe chalking his cue.
“Fraid not,” he said. “The table is only for regulars.”
Several other men he was with, holding cans and glasses and watching my reaction, helped persuade me of his perverse logic. My eye contact with Joe confirmed that he was getting the same message.
Until suddenly this voice from behind me: “The ‘regulars’ will have to wait while my two friends play, Pal.”
I turned to see someone I knew, nickname of “Babe,” who had been at the barbecue. Except that he did not say “pal,” using, instead, a scatological term that has likely launched a thousand bar fights.
Yet this fight was over before it started, as our antagonist with the stringy hair seemed suddenly to shrink.
“No problem” he said, turning away. “We got next game.”
I felt like Jimmy Olson when Superman showed up.
But Babe was no champion of truth and justice. Rather, he had a reputation as a tough guy who trafficked in jukeboxes and vending machines in a business with a shadowy history.
Nor was he technically a friend. We lived in the same neighborhood where he drove around in an Eldorado, and I knew him well enough to be careful. He was older and physically imposing. And there was a cold, insensate quality in his gray eyes, suggesting a person not confined by normal human considerations. A character a filmmaker would cast Jack Palance to play.
However, suddenly having him on my side was a potent feeling, which I wasn’t about to cast off out of principles or integrity. Which is the same conflict our nation faces in the midterm elections: principles versus raw power.
A contingent of American voters have experienced that same potent feeling since 2016, when another shady character offered to have their backs.
As so many of them have tried to explain in the intervening six years, Donald Trump made them feel significant for the first time in their lives. Trump spoke for them, echoed their sentiments and frustrations, their preferences and prejudices, endowing them with a voice and with what they considered righteous indignation that they previously felt unable to publicly profess.
Nor were they dissuaded by Trump’s nefarious business record, his documented lies, alleged crimes and sex abuse accusations, his constitutional ignorance, and his clear attempt to usurp the democratic process in the 2020 election. For they did not and will not cast off a champion who legitimized their standing in American society.
Trump, of course, is not on any ballot on Nov. 8. But over 200 Republican candidates are running on his endorsement, and he is the default leader of the Republican Party.
But voters interested in environmental health, the rule of law, equal rights for women and minorities, reasonable gun laws and preservation of democracy must reject Trump’s candidates.
Republican spokespersons like Kevin McCarthy argue that the U.S. election is about the economy, and that Democrats are to blame for inflation, though it is a global phenomenon affecting every nation on Earth.
In reality, a vote for Trump’s minions amounts to acceptance of his Big Lie, of the outrageous pro-Trump conspiracy theories by the likes of Alex Jones or QAnon, and of the concomitant white supremacist paranoia and violence on display at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and on bumpers and flags since then.
It’s a vote against democracy — way too high a price which they’ll ultimately regret paying for the vengeful catharsis derived from standing with Trump.
Much like my own dubious decision in that inhospitable bar, when I stood with the devil just to feel like a winner.