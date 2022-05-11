For years, Wisconsin has served as a political bellwether, determining the fate of some of the country’s most crucial races. And today the Badger State is one of the most closely watched battleground states in the nation.
There are only six months remaining until November’s midterm elections, and with key gubernatorial races and congressional seats hanging in the balance, both parties are distilling their messages in an attempt to win over voters in swing states like ours. However, as tightly contested campaigns — including brewing battles for a critical Senate seat and the governorship — heat up here in Wisconsin, it’s clear that neither party has developed a platform to cater to our state’s key constituencies.
In midterm elections, it’s no secret that older voters have historically turned out in high numbers to decide the outcome of close elections, and in Wisconsin that conventional wisdom holds especially true. In past election cycles, voters over the age of 45 made up nearly two-thirds of the overall electorate. High turnout has cemented older voters as Wisconsin’s most influential voting bloc, and that means candidates have to be keyed into their concerns.
The older electorate here in Wisconsin is made up of farmers, factory workers and physicians, folks who want our elected officials to focus on issues that affect everyday people, like health care, Social Security and rising costs. We need candidates who can talk about how they’ll help folks living on a fixed income deal with out-of-control inflation. Unfortunately, high-level party officials in Washington, D.C., have hand-picked divisive culture war issues to headline their platforms at a time when practical problems are on the minds of most Wisconsinites.
Those are issues for candidates in Wisconsin, where every single vote is critical in determining the outcome of elections that have become more and more competitive over the years. For example, in 2016 Sen. Ron Johnson defeated his opponent by a comfortable margin, but two years later, Gov. Tony Evers won his race over Scott Walker by just a single point. And in the most recent election cycle, campaigns in Wisconsin were decided by as few as 10,000 votes.
In every one of these elections, older voters in Wisconsin turned out to select the candidate who focused on kitchen table issues and the problems facing everyday Wisconsinites. That includes Johnson and Evers, the incumbents in Wisconsin’s most anticipated political matchups of 2022. Evers assumed office after pledging to protect health care and Social Security, and Johnson entered the political arena to put Wisconsin’s economy on the right track.
Recently, elections here in Wisconsin have drawn the national spotlight to counties across our state, but that doesn’t mean candidates should abandon their local sensibilities for national issues that don’t actually affect the lives of the voters who live in small towns like Bayfield or big cities like Milwaukee. To win campaigns here in Wisconsin, Republicans and Democrats will have to find a message that resonates with key constituencies — that means candidates need to focus on issues like health care, Social Security, crime and inflation, instead of an out-of-touch party platform.
Right now, older voters in Wisconsin are asking our candidates: What are you doing to earn our vote?