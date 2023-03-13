The recent decision by the UW System president to end in-person instruction at UW-Richland should concern every Wisconsinite. Not specifically because of its impact on the Richland Center community, but because of the way decisions are being made about our taxpayer-funded universities without public input.
It’s time to say, "stop," and then force the UW System to follow its own rules to guarantee public input and open government.
In 2017, the then-UW System president abolished UW Colleges and attached our 13 two-year campuses to our four-year universities. This action was taken by the president and quickly approved by the Board of Regents without a public hearing, which was required by regent policy. They said the action was needed to improve educational options, bolster enrollment and avoid closings. The counties and cities, which own and have invested over $400 million in taxpayer money in the 13 two-year campuses, were not consulted or even informed in advance. Nor were the leaders of UW Colleges.
Since then, enrollment at the two-year campuses has plummeted and a UW campus is effectively being closed. These are hardly the results promised by System leaders in 2017, and there seems to be little, if any, accountability for their actions. Enrollment at most two-year and four-year campuses continues to slide even though the state population, demand for college educated workers and need for higher paying jobs are all trending up. And now the UW System leader’s answer is to close campuses instead of making it easier for Wisconsin taxpayers to benefit from a higher education?
If you’re not interested in what happens in Richland Center, look at the more rural UW campus near you: the one you or your child may be interested in; the one with tuition that may be half of what it costs at UW-Madison; the one that educated the teachers, doctors and dentists in your community. Is that campus next? Unless we say, "stop," we will find out only after the decision is already made.
Please contact your legislators and demand that Gov. Tony Evers create a task force to come up with a plan for the future of higher education in the state of Wisconsin, and that no campus will be closed until this is done.
If UW System won’t listen to the people, we need another way for Wisconsinites to speak their minds. These decisions are too important to be made behind closed doors.