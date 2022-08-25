I’m a proud veteran, which is why it breaks my heart to hear the stories of so many of my fellow veterans suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits.
The Department of Defense (DOD) used burn pits for decades to dispose of substances such as tires, jet fuel, human waste, garbage and many other toxins. The consequences of these carcinogens being burned and released into the air have been catastrophic for our nation’s veterans, causing long-term effects in veterans’ cardiovascular and respiratory systems, skin conditions, asthma, rhinitis, sinusitis, cancer and many other severe ailments. While the DOD finally ended the use of burn pits in 2010, millions of America’s veterans exposed to them will continue to suffer or be at risk from the health consequences.
That’s why I was encouraged to see President Biden and the Democratic Congress pass legislation recently to address this issue and give my fellow veterans exposed to these toxins the care they need. The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act) is groundbreaking legislation to help post 9/11 combat veterans at risk due to burn pit exposure. More than 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to these dangerous toxins will be eligible for health care under this bill. It will also add dozens of medical conditions connected to burn pit exposure to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) list of service presumptions.
You would think supporting this legislation would be a no-brainer. Unless, of course, you asked Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson tried to block this legislation and deny health care coverage to millions of military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Even worse, his Republican allies were caught on camera celebrating after they successfully blocked the legislation. Can you imagine celebrating after you just denied health care to a veteran exposed to toxic chemicals? I sure as heck can’t.
Thankfully, after he was widely castigated for voting to deny health care to the men and women who risked their lives to protect all of us, Johnson was shamed into supporting the final bill. But Johnson shouldn’t have to be shamed into doing the right thing. He shouldn’t be putting partisan politics and his own personal self-interest ahead of our nation’s veterans. But that’s exactly what Johnson does in Washington.
I was a Navy submariner for over 20 years. I spent a large portion of my life under water. Service is everything to me. Service is about putting your country before yourself. But Johnson either doesn’t understand that, or he simply doesn’t care. While he’s voting against veterans in Washington, he’s also using his position to make himself even richer. Johnson passed a special tax break that benefitted his family’s business, then cashed out of the company for $5 million. He’s one of the richest members of Congress, and has doubled his wealth since he was elected to the Senate. That’s not what service is about.
America’s veterans deserve better than self-serving politicians who celebrate after blocking legislation to get them the health care they desperately need. They deserve better than a senator who cares more about enriching himself than helping sick veterans. And they deserve better than Johnson paying them lip service while voting against them.
A lot of politicians claim to support veterans. But actions speak louder than words, and veterans suffering from burn pit exposure needed more than talk. They needed action. Thankfully, Biden and the Democratic Congress did just that in passing the PACT Act. Unfortunately, it took national condemnation for Johnson to abandon his opposition to the PACT Act.
Maybe next time, it won’t take public shaming to force Johnson to eventually do the right thing. But I won’t hold my breath.