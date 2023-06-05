STEVENS POINT — My wife and I sat down to a late (as usual) supper in front of the TV one recent night, when it popped and then went black. The TV was dead.
The large-screen device was a gift from our daughters and not that old, according to our old-fashioned standards. We briefly rued our fate, but soon a new reality sank in. After all, it is summer, and most days we are usually out in the garden otherwise enjoying nature until dark, definitely not staring at a TV. In fact, our ridiculously high monthly bill for cable service is what amounts to a charitable donation to our provider when the weather is nice.
But, as we say up in here in the northern reaches, “Winter comes.” That’s when our viewing habits change, but not that much. Mine more than hers, and because of sports. There’s Badger men’s basketball to help us make it through the long, dark nights. In late summer and fall, women’s volleyball has become a favorite. As for pro football, the Aaron Rodgers saga helped cure me of my lifetime habit of sitting inside on beautiful autumn days to watch grown men slam into one another at breakneck speeds. I realized it is overhyped and boring, especially the load of commercials for things we’ll never buy. Also, it glamorizes violence.
The violence embodied in American football is just one piece of the bigger story about violence in America. We can’t seem to get enough, and television plays a huge role. Here are some stunning numbers, according to the American Association of Family Physicians:
• An average American youth will witness 200,000 violent acts on television before age 18.
• Weapons appear on prime-time television an average of nine times each hour.
• TV violence is often considerable, even in programs not advertised as violent, and children’s shows are particularly violent. Studies analyzing the content of popular cartoons noted that they contain 20 to 25 violent acts per hour, which is about five times as many as prime-time programs. Overall, 46% of television violence occurs in cartoons.
• Studies have found that 91% of movies on television contain violence, including extreme violence. Motion pictures are as bad. Eventually, a lot of those movies make their way to TV streaming services, so they’re part of the story.
Friends will sometimes recommend one show or another on TV, to which I usually ask, “Is it violent?” The response is often a shrug and a yes. So much for that show. I guess I have become my father, a World War II vet who shunned any TV fare with violence or heavy plot lines. Well, he did humor my mother by watching Agatha Christie mysteries.
My wife and I have always been TV outliers, usually finding something else to do. When the kids were younger, we watched more, especially favorite movies, which were viewed again and again and again. Want a line from “Princess Bride?” As you wish.
Now the kids are grown, with their own TVs. Our grandson is deeply into "Paw Patrol," but at 5 years old he already knows he can stream episodes on grandpa’s computer. So we’re putting TV replacement on hold in favor of other pursuits, at least for a while. We’re by no means free of technology, but I was freed of some of that recently a few days after the TV went kaput, when I dropped my aging iPhone face-first on the garage floor. The resounding “splat” told me the screen was smashed, and indeed a spider-web of cracks spread all across the face. It still works, but it isn’t pretty.
Others worry about “woke.” We’ve been dealing with “broke” around here of late. Our outdoor well for the garden went on the blink, and that cost $400 to fix. Money well spent. Our indoor air conditioning went kaput, and the dishwasher is making weird noises. Both are conveniences we never had as kids, so we’ll get by until they’re fixed.
For now, we’re living in dark-screen bliss. It may not last, but we’re enjoying it at the moment. It’s shaping up to a be a nice, quiet summer. If need be, we have an emergency portable radio that runs on three AAA batteries or can be charged by turning a little crank. It has a weather channel and even includes a cell-phone charger. So, we’re good.