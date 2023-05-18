Arthur I. Cyr is the director of the International Political Economy Program at Carthage College in Kenosha. Learn More: Samuel H. Beer, “British Politics in the Collectivist Age” (Random House); Arthur I. Cyr, “Liberal Politics in Britain.” (Transaction, distributed by Routledge). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.