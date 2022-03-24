During his first State of the Union address earlier this month, President Joe Biden twice mentioned improving Medicare for patients by lowering costs and ensuring patients receive the quality of care that they deserve. For patients across the country who rely on Medicare for their treatments, medications and other needs, hearing the president acknowledge that improvements are necessary and commit to helping them was welcome news.
While this focus on improving care and affordability for patients on Medicare is crucial, it is equally important that lawmakers work to make sure these types of improvements aren’t out of reach for those groups of patients who are too often left out of conversations surrounding improvements to health care policy. After all, health care policy is most effective when all patients receive the consideration and the help that they need.
This is especially true for people living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), who were uniquely devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways few other groups of patients were. Many ESRD patients need Medicare to be able to pay for their dialysis treatments but still face a significant obstacle given that Medicare will only pay for up to 80% of the cost of their treatment. If they don’t have Medigap coverage that can make up the remaining cost, it has to come out of their own pocket, which can be financially debilitating for themselves and their families.
For thousands of dialysis patients across the U.S., however, access to those Medigap plans remains out of reach. Federal law does not require Medigap coverage to be available to ESRD patients under 65, meaning that unless their state has the right protections in place, patients may have nowhere to go to help pay for their treatments. And even in states that do have protections, they remain too expensive for dialysis patients to feasibly access.
It represents one of the most significant challenges facing ESRD patients and their loved ones today. Dialysis is essential, life-saving treatment whose costs can quickly add up when patients don’t have access to the proper coverage. That’s why, as lawmakers work to pursue agenda items that bolster affordability for Medicare patients, they must ensure that dialysis patients’ needs are properly addressed.
The best way to start is by passing a solution that’s already been proposed by Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington. The Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act would address this problem directly by guaranteeing ESRD patients across America can access affordable Medigap plans to help pay for their dialysis treatments.
Passing this bill would provide a much-needed feeling of financial security for countless patients and their families. No longer would they have to risk their financial well-being to guarantee their health. Instead, they could have the financial stability that they need to focus on improving their health and remaining eligible for a kidney transplant that can help them to get off of dialysis.
It was good to see Biden specifically mention improving certain aspects of Medicare as a goal for his administration. Now, however, it is up to Congress to ensure that all Medicare patients receive the benefits of these improvements. For too long, dialysis patients have had to worry about how they will pay for the treatments that keep them alive. The Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act offers a path forward where patients don’t have to worry about cost and instead turn their focus to the truly important thing: their health.