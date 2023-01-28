Since 2015, I have represented the west side of Madison in the state Assembly, and though we have faced a lot of challenges together, and as we continue to face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, my role has remained simple: to help make life better for folks in Assembly District 78.
Year after year, I hear how the rising cost of health care has negatively impacted family, friends and neighbors. It has put individuals with chronic diseases in the difficult position of having to choose between their health and other essential expenses. Fortunately, advancements in medicine have come a long way. In just the past year, the FDA has approved more than 10 new treatments for cancer and a new medication that helps treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.
However, the prices for specialty medication used to treat cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and other complex chronic illnesses keep rising, leaving patients in the lurch — they either find ways to afford the expense or try to do without at the expense of their health. Our community deserves solutions.
Until recently there had been at least somewhat of a solution for those impacted. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and nonprofits stepped in to support patients and families with copay assistance savings programs, which help reduce out-of-pocket payments for medication and treatment. The savings provided by the programs were intended to be put towards a patient’s insurance deductible, allowing them to hit their out-of-pocket maximum sooner, and then insurance would cover the rest.
But a few years ago, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) found a loophole in laws and began categorizing new treatments as “non-essential,” even though there are no generic options available. Insurers don’t have to count assistance provided by third parties for “non-essential” drugs towards patient's deductible. They are happy to accept the money from assistance programs, but they still force patients to pay thousands more to reach their out-of-pocket maximum.
This latest ploy has not gotten a lot of attention because most people affected don’t know that their health plan has a copay accumulator until they get hit with an unexpected bill showing that they owe money months after they thought they’d satisfied their deductible. That’s a terrifying prospect: not being able to continue to use the most effective treatment modern medicine has found to treat or manage their illness.
This is why I, along with my colleagues in the state Assembly, introduced Assembly Bill 184 last session — with bipartisan support — to prohibit insurers and PBMs from continuing this practice and provide patients with equitable access to the lifesaving medications they need. Specifically, the bill would require health insurers to count copay assistance toward an individual’s deductible.
That’s the first step. But unfortunately, this issue requires both a state and federal fix. Fortunately legislation has already been introduced in Congress as well (H.R. 5801), the Help Ensure Lower Patient Copays Act (HELP), which also had bipartisan support but, like our bill, still hasn’t passed.
Wisconsin and Congress must pass legislation to protect patients and take insurers and PBMs to task. For individuals living with chronic illnesses, the priority should be taking care of themselves and their health, not wondering if they can afford the medication they need to survive.